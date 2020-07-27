Linux Mint Monthly News and Ubuntu Leftovers
-
Linux Mint Monthly News – July 2020
I’d like to thank you all for your support. Donations are usually quite high after a release and Linux Mint 20 is no exception. We received 924 donations in a single month! That’s quite an impressive number and it makes us feel really proud, both as a project and a community.
Linux Mint 20 was well received but it introduced new challenges, both as a release and an upgrade. We’ll be focused on tackling these challenges for the next two years as well as implementing exciting refinements and new features in the upcoming point releases. Some of these are already listed on our Trello boards and roadmaps. I’d rather talk about them once they’re implemented and ready to be shipped though. Hopefully this time next month we’ll be able to give you a preview of some of them.
In last month’s feedback we noted some users would like Linux Mint to package Chromium. We also observed confusion and lack of empowerment when it comes to dealing with foreign packages during the upgrade. These are two areas we’re looking into at the moment.
LMDE 4 received many updates lately, including the new features from Linux Mint 20 and Cinnamon 4.6.
A study on the popularity of Linux Mint releases showed some interested results and comforted some of the perception we had of our user base.
-
Charmed OSM Release EIGHT available from Canonical
Canonical is proud to announce the general availability of OSM release EIGHT images in it’s Charmed OSM distribution. As of Release SEVEN, OSM is able to orchestrate containerised network functions (CNFs) leveraging Kubernetes as the underlying infrastructure for next-generation 5G services. Release EIGHT follows the same direction and brings new features that allow for the orchestration of a broader range of network functions and production environments.
Open Source MANO (OSM) Release EIGHT is the result of great community work in a project that drives the most complete open source network function virtualisation (NFV) orchestrator in the market.
-
Full Circle Magazine #159
This month:
* Command & Conquer
* How-To : Python, Podcast Production, and Rawtherapee
* Graphics : Inkscape
* Graphics : Krita for Old Photos
* Linux Loopback
* Everyday Ubuntu
* Ubports Touch
* Review : Ubuntu Unity 20.04
* Ubuntu Games : Mable And The Wood
plus: News, My Opinion, The Daily Waddle, Q&A, and more.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 950 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Debian: Ben Hutchings, Chris Lamb, and Jonathan Carter
today's howtos
The Best Authenticator Apps for Linux Desktop
If you have ever used two-factor authentication before, then you have probably heard of tools like Google Authenticator. To make use of many of these services, you’ll have to have your phone near you. Luckily, there are desktop authenticator apps that can provide you with the secret key you need to log in to your account. Below are the best authenticator apps for the Linux desktop. [...] Yubico works with a hardware security token known as the Yubikey. You can store your credentials on this as opposed to on your device. This hardware security token can even be further secured by choosing to unlock it with either FaceID or TouchID. With Yubico, you will also be able to easily transition between devices, even after upgrading. The Yubico app lets you generate multiple secrets across devices, making it simple for you to switch. I have to admit that the security offered by a physical token like the Yubikey is great. However, users must bear in mind that they must have the key with them if they wish to use two-factor authentication. I know you may argue and say this is no better than having to carry a phone with you. However, you can’t put your phone on a keychain! Additionally, it’s tough to crack a hardware token. Someone would have to steal it from you if they wanted to access your data. Even after doing that, they still won’t know any of your passwords or anything else of the sort. With Yubico Authenticator, you first have to insert your key before you can add services to the app. After inserting your key, you can then add a security token from a service you want to enable two-factor authentication for. This is an app more for a power user due to the steps that must be taken to get it set up.
Recent comments
6 hours 49 min ago
7 hours 17 min ago
8 hours 49 min ago
9 hours 50 min ago
10 hours 4 min ago
14 hours 6 min ago
21 hours 46 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago