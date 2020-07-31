Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Saturday 1st of August 2020 07:32:54 AM

In June, Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” came in three editions: Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce, along with many new features. Subsequently, it received a lot of feedback, including both good and bad.

You can check out our review of Linux Mint 20 with features scoring good ratings. Nonetheless, according to the latest popularity statistics revealed in the July month blog, Linux Mint 19.3 “Tricia” is currently the most popular point release compared to any other Mint version.

As you can see in the graph, more than 50% of Linux Mint users use Linux Mint 19.x series. This is even more than combining both the old Mint 18.x and the brand new Mint 20, which represents about 20% of the user base.