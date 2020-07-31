Linux Mint 19.3 Is The Most Popular Point Release: Mint 20 Edges Closer
In June, Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” came in three editions: Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce, along with many new features. Subsequently, it received a lot of feedback, including both good and bad.
You can check out our review of Linux Mint 20 with features scoring good ratings. Nonetheless, according to the latest popularity statistics revealed in the July month blog, Linux Mint 19.3 “Tricia” is currently the most popular point release compared to any other Mint version.
As you can see in the graph, more than 50% of Linux Mint users use Linux Mint 19.x series. This is even more than combining both the old Mint 18.x and the brand new Mint 20, which represents about 20% of the user base.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1257 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
23 Best Free Linux Window Managers
A window manager is software that manages the windows that applications bring up. For example, when you start an application, there will be a window manager running in the background, responsible for the placement and appearance of windows. It is important not to confuse a window manager with a desktop environment. A desktop environment typically consists of icons, windows, toolbars, folders, wallpapers, and desktop widgets. They provide a collection of libraries and applications made to operate cohesively together. A desktop environment contains its own window manager.
Today in Techrights
Linux Weekly Roundup: Firefox, Telegram, Kodi, BootHole Security Issue and More
Here’s a recap for the week in the form of weekly roundup, curated for you from the Linux and opensource world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming trends.
Manjaro vs Arch Linux: What’s the Difference? Which one is Better?
Manjaro or Arch Linux? If Manjaro is based on Arch, how come is it different from Arch? Read how Arch and Manjaro are different in this comparison article.
Recent comments
53 min 48 sec ago
1 hour 2 min ago
18 hours 51 min ago
19 hours 18 min ago
20 hours 50 min ago
21 hours 51 min ago
22 hours 5 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago