Updated Debian 10: 10.5 released
The Debian project is pleased to announce the fifth update of its stable distribution Debian 10 (codename "buster"). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available.
This point release also addresses Debian Security Advisory: DSA-4735-1 grub2 -- security update which covers multiple CVE issues regarding the GRUB2 UEFI SecureBoot 'BootHole' vulnerability.
Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 10 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old "buster" media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror.
Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release.
New installation images will be available soon at the regular locations.
Also: Debian GNU/Linux 10.5 “Buster” Released with BootHole Patches, 62 Security Updates
Debian 10.5 Released To Address The GRUB2 BootHole Vulnerability, Other Security Fixes
Debian 10.5 Buster point release 20200801 - all of the fixes
Debian 10.5 media testing process started 202008011145 - post 1 of several.
Debian 10.5 media testing - continuing quite happily - post 2 of several
