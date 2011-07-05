today's leftovers
I’d like to say something interesting about the number 17, it’s a prime number, the last year you are a minor in the United States, perhaps other places… Team 17 was a great video game house in the 90s that made the game Worms, that was cool. Played that quite a lot some years back…
The Korn shell. shasum -a256=2e667ae8289eb0d704b5953d95d24b9036bf52ad72b33f30669913f35b063ede
BootHole is a newly discovered security vulnerability that affects Linux systems using UEFI Secure Boot feature. The vulnerability allows full root access once exploited in the host system.
I’d previously seen bad fakes online – usually, there are very obvious physical tells that the product isn’t genuine such as size, OEM-style packaging or markings. In this case, almost everything superficially appeared right until you look closer. I’d purchased from a seller on eBay (I know, I know…) with lots of positive feedback and assurances in the listing that it was genuine for £6. The price was the most obvious warning sign – a genuine part is £10. For more and more products these days I’d stick to buying from big-box retailers where there is more stringent sourcing, or straight from the manufacturer.
Back in April, when we were talking with Nvidia co-founder and chief executive officer Jensen Huang about the datacenter being the new unit of compute, we explained that we were always disappointed with the fact that Nvidia did not bring its “Denver” hybrid Arm CPU and Nvidia GPU, previewed way back in January 2011, to market, and said further we really wanted Nvidia to redefine what a CPU is by breaking its memory and I/O truly free from its compute.
What we didn’t say in all of this that Nvidia should try to buy Arm Holdings, the company the creates and licenses the Arm embedded, client, and server chip instruction set, architectures, and reference designs. But if the rumor mill is right, then Nvidia is pondering just that.
This opportunity is only coming about because SoftBank Group, the Japanese conglomerate founded by and for the moment controlled by Masayoshi Son, is being hammered by some bad investments – particularly the We Work office renting boondoggle – at the same time that the coronavirus pandemic hit. In March of this year, SoftBank announced it was selling of $41 billion in assets to clean up its balance sheet and to fund share buybacks to keep its investors from revolting. Softbank has a 24 percent stake in T-Mobile, a 29.5 percent stake in Alibaba, and a 48.2 percent stake in Yahoo Japan that it probably wants to keep, and letting go of Arm Holdings, which it paid a whopping $32 billion to take control of four years ago this month, is probably not something that Son, who wants us all to join The Singularity with him and create the technologies to do it, relishes. But, for those of us who want no part of such nonsense, hooray! Make Son’s licensing very expensive, please.
The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) celebrated its 30th birthday this July. Three decades ago, the ADA represented a huge step forward for the rights of people with disabilities. In 2020, I think it’s time to advance even further.
Simply because it is so hard to find this resource by googling it.
Debian Leftovers
This month I didn't have any particular focus. I just worked on issues in my info bubble.
This was my 17th month of contributing to Debian. I became a DM in late March last year and a DD last Christmas! \o/
Well, this month I didn’t do a lot of Debian stuff, like I usually do, however, I did a lot of things related to Debian (indirectly via GSoC)!
This tshirt is 17 years old and from DebConf3. I should probably wash it at 60 celcius for once...
DebConf3 was my first DebConf and took place in Oslo, Norway, in 2003. I was very happy to be invited, like any Debian contributor at that time, and that Debian would provide food and accomodation for everyone. Accomodation was sleeping on the floor in some classrooms of an empty school and I remember having tasted grasshoppers provided by a friendly Gunnar Wolf there, standing in line on the first day with the SSH maintainer (OMG!1 (and it wasn't Colin back then!)) and meeting the one Debian person I had actually worked with before: Thomas Lange or MrFAI. In Oslo I also was exposed to Skolelinux / Debian Edu for the first time, saw a certain presentation from the FTP masters and also noticed some people recording the talks, though as I learned later these videos were never released to the public. And there was this fiveteen year old called Toresbe, who powered on the PDP's which were double his age. And then actually made use of them. And and and.
The 7th monthly report of 2020 of the Sparky project:
• Linux kernel updated up to version 5.7.11 & 5.8-rc7
• added new desktop: NsCDE
• added to repo: Shutter-Encoder, Lite Editor, Sparky APTus AppCenter
• Sparky 5.12 Nibiru of the stable line released
• riot-desktop package changed its name to element-desktop
Open Hardware/Modding With Linux, RISC-V and Arduino
Xilinx Zynq-7010/-7020 powered iotSDR board by EmbedINN enables the development of IoT gateways with support for LoRa, SigFox, WeightLess, Bluetooth, BLE, 802.15.4, ZigBee, as well as custom IoT protocols.
The board also supports GPS, Galileo, Beidou, and GLONASS navigation systems thanks to a Maxim Integrated MAX2769 GNSS chip.
We are pleased to announce that the RISC-V Microconference has been accepted into the 2020 Linux Plumbers Conference!
The RISC-V ecosystem is gaining momentum at such an astounding speed that it wouldn’t be unfair to compare it to the early days of the Linux ecosystem’s growth. There are a plethora of Linux kernel features that have been added to RISC-V and many more are waiting to be reviewed in the mailing list. Some of them resulted from direct discussions during last year’s RISC-V microconference. For example, RISC-V has a standard boot process along with a well-defined supervisor binary specification (SBI) and cpu hotplug feature. KVM support is very close to being merged and just waiting for official ratification of the H extension. NoMMU support for Linux kernel has already been merged.
While many of us take playing tunes for granted, whether via MP3s, CDs, or streaming services, for others — such as many that are very young or old — actually figuring out the interface can be a challenge. To make it easier for the elderly (and children) to enjoy music, Ananords and his girlfriend created the Juuke box.
The Juuke features an RC522 RFID reader to trigger specific songs stored on an SD card via a DFPlayer Mini, using a stereo jack and external powered speakers. The device is controlled by an Arduino Uno, and includes a volume potentiometer along with two light-up buttons — red to play/pause tracks, green for random playback.
Programming: Python, Java, and Perl
This post will illustrate two things: the amount of time astronauts have spent on the moon, and how to process dates and times in Python.
I was curious how long each Apollo mission spent on the lunar surface, so I looked up the timelines for each mission from NASA. Here’s the timeline for Apollo 11, and you can find the timelines for the other missions by making the obvious change to the URL.
The constructor tool is a very important and useful method used for object-oriented programming. It is not mandatory to declare a constructor for any class, and this tool is mainly used to initialize the object of the class at the time of object creation. The constructor does not work like other normal methods. Rather, the constructor tool is called automatically when an object is declared, and it allocates the memory location for the object. This tutorial will show you how different types of user-defined constructors can be implemented and used in Java class programming.
The use of a control flow statement is a very common requirement for solving any programming problem. It is mainly used to generate a particular output based on the particular condition. This statement makes the decision based on the Boolean value return by the statement. The declaration of the if-else-if statement is quite similar to other programming languages like C, C++, etc. The uses of different ‘if’ statements in Java are explained in this tutorial.
The array object is used to store multiple data in Java. This tool allocates particular memory locations serially based on the array size. An array object in Java can store any one type of primitive or non-primitive data. That means that it can store a list of integers, strings, objects, etc. So, all the values of an array can be data of a particular datatype. The index value of an array starts from 0, as in other programming languages. Both single- and multi-dimensional arrays can be declared in Java. A list of data can be organized and sorted very easily by using an array. The major limitation of arrays is that the size of the array is fixed and it cannot be changed at the run-time. This tutorial will show how array objects can be declared, initialized, accesses, and modified.
Sometimes, it requires to execute some statements repeatedly for getting any particular output to solve a problem, and this type of task can be done easily by using any type of loop. Generally, three types of loops are supported by most of the programming languages. The ‘for’ loop is one of them. This loop is very useful for doing different types of programming tasks. How ‘for’ loop can be used in Java for multiple purposes is explained in this tutorial.
Before reading this, you should watch this video where Bryan Cantrill explains a value-conflict between Joyent and Node.js, I believe we have a similar problem.
Hackathons are events where developers, product managers, designers, and others come together to tackle problems over a short time period. They have become increasingly popular over the last 15 years after OpenBSD ran the first hackathon in June 1999.
These events provide several benefits—greater engagement across the community, innovation and new ideas, awareness for the organizers, and networking opportunities for participants.
Mattermost, an open source messaging platform for DevOps teams, has also run and participated in several hackathons to engage with the open source community. So far, in 2020, we participated in a hackathon to overcome the challenges of COVID-19 and ran a hackfest to create open source chatbots for developer workflows. Both had thousands of participants and were run completely virtually.
We want to extend our deep appreciation to everyone who answered, supported, and championed the 2020 Call for Code Global Challenge. From building solutions to take on the impacts of climate change, to swiftly responding to the surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, we applaud you for your unwavering commitment to fighting back against these difficult times. This year has been unprecedented on many levels, but what we have seen from the Call for Code community is that when the chips are down, your innovation and problem-solving prowess rises up.
As of July 31, submissions for the 2020 Call for Code Global Challenge are closed, but another chapter awaits — and it needs your help. Whether you are looking to take on COVID-19, climate change, natural disasters, or other pressing social issues, your code has a vital role to play. Brush up on your cloud skills while making a real difference and get involved with Call for Code open source projects supported by The Linux Foundation. Through your contributions, you could be recognized as a community champion. Visit Call for Code on Monday, August 3, and we’ll have details for you on how you can get involved and start making an impact in these projects. I would also encourage you to continue development on your own projects and to share your progress and any help needed in the Slack channel. Your contributions can have global impact well beyond the lifecycle of a single challenge.
Malloc is a built-in function declared in the header file . Malloc is the short name for ‘memory allocation’ and is used to dynamically allocate a single large block of contiguous memory according to the size specified. There are two types of memory allocation static and dynamic. Static memory allocation is done at compilation time, and it doesn’t change at runtime. Dynamic memory allocation is allocating memory at runtime for this; we use malloc. Now the point is where from this memory is coming, so all dynamic requirements in C are fulfilled from the heap memory.
A pipe is a medium for communication between processes. One process writes data to the pipe, and another process reads the data from the pipe. In this article, we will see how the pipe() function is used to implement the concept using C language.
But we don’t live an ideal world - your request needs to reach the data store, which then needs to process the request and finally send back a response to you. All these actions take time and are not instantaneous: [...]
