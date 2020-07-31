Today in Techrights
DragonFlyBSD Pulls In AMD Temperature Driver, SMN Support From FreeBSD
DragonFlyBSD has been generally working out well for AMD Zen systems sans a few motherboard specific woes, but now is getting even better thanks to importing some new drivers from FreeBSD.
Most exciting is the amdtemp driver now being imported from FreeBSD to DragonFlyBSD. This driver allows for temperature monitoring on AMD Family 0Fh, 10h, 11h, 12h, 14h, 15h, 16h, and 17h processors. The AMD Family 17h support covers Zen 1 as well as Zen 2, including the likes of Threadripper and EPYC.
Also imported from FreeBSD is the amdsmn driver. This driver is for the AMD System Management Network (SMN) support on AMD Zen systems.
BunsenLabs Linux Lithium Release Hits Stable After Two Years, Based on Debian Buster
After more than two years in development, BunsenLabs Linux Lithium release has finally hit the stable channel today for this OpenBox-based and lightweight Debian GNU/Linux derivative, a continuation of the acclaimed CrunchBang Linux.
The BunsenLabs Team is proud to announce today the official release of BunsenLabs Lithium, a new major release based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series.
As expected, BunsenLabs Linux Lithium is packed with lots of goodies, including the ability to install the distribution on newer computers that use Secure Boot, a new look and feel featuring a brand-new dark theme with custom-colored Papirus icons by default, and more modularity for user to fully customize the distro to their needs.
For example, users can now replace the default Openbox window manager with another desktop environment and keep many of the settings, such as menu item, key bindings, and autostarted apps. Also, the BunsenLabs session now uses jgmenu by default and can coexist with a default Openbox or Xfce sessions.
The BunsenLabs Linux Lithium release is available for download right now from the official website as a 64-bit live ISO and a minimal, CD-sized 32-bit non-PAE version, which can be extended to full-size by installing the bunsen-meta-all or bunsen-meta-lite metapackages.
Direct: [STABLE RELEASE] BunsenLabs Lithium Official ISOs
Also: [Debian-Based SparkyLinux] July 2020 donation report
Linux 5.8 Released
-
So I considered making an rc8 all the way to the last minute, but
decided it's not just worth waiting another week when there aren't any
big looming worries around.
Because despite the merge window having been very large, there really
hasn't been anything scary going on in the release candidates. Yeah,
we had some annoying noise with header file dependencies this week,
but that's not a new annoyance, and it's also not the kind of subtle
bug that keeps me up at night worrying about it.
It did reinforce how nice it would be if we had some kind of tooling
support to break nasty header file dependencies automatically, but if
wishes were horses.. Maybe some day we'll have some kind of SAT-solver
for symbol dependencies that can handle all our different
architectures and configurations, but right now it's just a manual
pain that occasionally bites us.
Anyway..
Aside from silly header file noise, the last week was mostly dominated
by the networking pull, which accounts for about half of the changes
(mellanox drivers and selftests stand out, but there's other smaller
things in there too). Some RCU fixes stand out.
Outside of the networking stuff, it's mostly various small driver
fixes (gpu, rdma, sound and pinctrl being much of it), and some minor
architecture noise (arm, x86, powerpc). But it's all fairly small.
So there it is, a shiny new kernel. Give it a whirl before all you
people start sending me the pull requests for the merge window, which
I'll start handling tomorrow..
Linus
-
The Linux 5.8 kernel series has been officially announced by Linus Torvalds.
You can download the Linux 5.8 kernel sources right now from the kernel.org website or using the direct link below. However, please keep in mind that this currently marked as a “mainline” kernel, which means it’s not yet ready for mass deployments or use in production environments.
You should probably wait for the first point release, Linux kernel 5.8.1, to hit the streets before considering upgrading your kernel packages to the new series. Many of the rolling GNU/Linux distributions like Arch Linux or openSUSE Tumbleweed will probably upgrade to Linux 5.8 in the coming weeks.
-
Linus Torvalds was debating up to the last minutes today of whether to opt for Linux 5.8-rc8 or go ahead and release Linux 5.8 as stable... He opted for Linux 5.8 splashing down on this historic day.
Linus wrote in the 5.8 release announcement that despite this cycle being very large, it turned out fairly well and didn't need a 5.8-rc8 release. Though due to some last minute changes, he does dream of having a sort of SAT-solver for symbol dependencies that would work across architectures and configurations for cleaning up the Linux kernel header file dependency mess. But that for now is just a dream.
-
Linus has released the 5.8 kernel. "So I considered making an rc8 all the way to the last minute, but decided it's not just worth waiting another week when there aren't any big looming worries around." Headline features in this release include: branch target identification and shadow call stacks for the arm64 architecture, the BPF iterator mechanism, inline encryption support in the block layer, the CAP_PERFMON and CAP_BPF capabilities, a generalized kernel event-notification subsystem, the KCSAN data-race detector, and more. As always, see the KernelNewbies 5.8 page for more information.
