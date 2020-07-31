today's howtos
-
How to Install Multiple PHP Version with Apache on Ubuntu 20.04
-
Installing SuperTuxKart 1.2 in Ubuntu 20.04
-
Tmux Desktop on openSUSE Linux
-
How to use Proton with Steam in GNU/Linux for AAA Gaming
-
How to add swap space on Ubuntu 20.04 Operating System
-
Do math in the Linux shell with GNU bc
-
An introduction to crun, a fast and low-memory footprint container runtime
-
Linux Kernel 5.8 is Here. This is What's New
A brand new Linux Kernel 5.8 is announced by Linus Torvalds. This kernel release is mostly a big release in terms of hardware, graphics, and other updates.
Android Leftovers
Review: Haiku R1 beta 2
Haiku is an open-source operating system that specifically targets personal computing. Inspired by the Be Operating System (BeOS), Haiku aims to be fast, efficient, simple to use, and easy to learn. It is specifically geared toward desktop usage and maintaining a responsive desktop environment. The Haiku project has been, to date, in perpetual development mode. Which is to say the releases to date have been labelled as being alpha or beta releases. I mention this because while the version label is R1 beta 2, the platform should probably be regarded a relatively mature project with the benefit of nearly 20 years of development behind it. The R1 beta 2 release includes a number of new features such as improved font scaling and HiDPI support, along with the ability to work with mouse devices that offer more than three buttons. More applications have been ported and are now available through the project's software manager. The installer has mostly remained the same, however users can now exclude the installation of optional packages while setting up Haiku. New driver support has been added and there are some new options for keeping the Deskbar (a sort of combined desktop panel and system tray) out of the way. The project's latest release is available in 32-bit (x86) and 64-bit (x86_64) builds. There are also builds for ARM, PowerPC, m68k, and SPARC architectures, however these builds are considered to be unsupported. I downloaded the 64-bit build which is available as a 955MB ZIP file. Unpacking the ZIP file presents us with a 1,108MB (1GB) ISO file we can write to optical media or a thumb drive.
