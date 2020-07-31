Python Programming
Test and Code: 124: pip dependency resolver changes
Practice parsing text in NLP with Python
Natural language processing (NLP) is a specialized field for analysis and generation of human languages. Human languages, rightly called natural language, are highly context-sensitive and often ambiguous in order to produce a distinct meaning. (Remember the joke where the wife asks the husband to "get a carton of milk and if they have eggs, get six," so he gets six cartons of milk because they had eggs.) NLP provides the ability to comprehend natural language input and produce natural language output appropriately.
Computational linguistics (CL) is the larger field of linguistic comprehension and modeling. NLP is a subset of CL that deals with the engineering aspects of language understanding and generation. NLP is an interdisciplinary domain that touches on multiple fields including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), deep learning (DL), mathematics, and statistics.
PyDev of the Week: Or Carmi
This week we welcome Or Carmi (@liiight) as our PyDev of the Week! Or is the creator and maintainer of notifiers.
Django bugfix releases issued: 3.0.9 and 2.2.15
Today we've issued 3.0.9 and 2.2.15 bugfix releases.
The release package and checksums are available from our downloads page, as well as from the Python Package Index. The PGP key ID used for this release is Mariusz Felisiak: 2EF56372BA48CD1B.
PSF GSoC students blogs: GSoC: Week 10: ''' Documentation '''
A Hundred Days of Code, Day 025 - Comprehension Exercises
A Hundred Days of Code, Day 026 - Refactoring
Linux Kernel 5.8 is Here. This is What's New
A brand new Linux Kernel 5.8 is announced by Linus Torvalds. This kernel release is mostly a big release in terms of hardware, graphics, and other updates.
Review: Haiku R1 beta 2
Haiku is an open-source operating system that specifically targets personal computing. Inspired by the Be Operating System (BeOS), Haiku aims to be fast, efficient, simple to use, and easy to learn. It is specifically geared toward desktop usage and maintaining a responsive desktop environment. The Haiku project has been, to date, in perpetual development mode. Which is to say the releases to date have been labelled as being alpha or beta releases. I mention this because while the version label is R1 beta 2, the platform should probably be regarded a relatively mature project with the benefit of nearly 20 years of development behind it. The R1 beta 2 release includes a number of new features such as improved font scaling and HiDPI support, along with the ability to work with mouse devices that offer more than three buttons. More applications have been ported and are now available through the project's software manager. The installer has mostly remained the same, however users can now exclude the installation of optional packages while setting up Haiku. New driver support has been added and there are some new options for keeping the Deskbar (a sort of combined desktop panel and system tray) out of the way. The project's latest release is available in 32-bit (x86) and 64-bit (x86_64) builds. There are also builds for ARM, PowerPC, m68k, and SPARC architectures, however these builds are considered to be unsupported. I downloaded the 64-bit build which is available as a 955MB ZIP file. Unpacking the ZIP file presents us with a 1,108MB (1GB) ISO file we can write to optical media or a thumb drive.
