libinput 1.16.0 libinput 1.16.0 is now available. No significant changes since the second RC, so here's slightly polished RC1 announcement text. This has been a long cycle, mostly because there weren't any huge changes on the main development branch and a lot of the minor annoyances have found their way into the 1.15.x releases anyway. libinput now monitors timestamps of the events vs the current time when libinput_dispatch() is called by the compositor. Where the difference *may* result in issues, a (rate-limited) warning is printed to the log. So you may see messages popping up in the form of "event processing lagging behind by XYZms, your system is too slow" This is a warning only and has no immediate effect. Previously we would only notice (and warn about) this when it affected an internal timer. Note that these warnings do not show an issue with libinput, it shows that the the compositor is not calling libinput_dispatch() quick enough. The wheel tilt axis source was deprecated. No device ever had the required udev properties set so we should stop pretending we support this. Touchpads now support the "flat" acceleration profile. The default remains unchanged and this needs to be selected in the configuration interface. The "flat" profile applies a constant factor to movement deltas (1.0 for the default speed setting). Events from lid or tablet-mode switches that are known to libinput as being unreliable are now filtered and no longer passed to the caller. This prevents callers from receiving those known-bogus events and having to replicate the same heuristics to identify unreliable devices that libinput employs internally. A new "libinput analyze" debugging tool is the entry tool for analysing various aspects of devices. Right now the only tool is "libinput analyze per-slot-delta" which can be used to detect pointer jumps in a libiput record output. This tool used to live elsewhere, it was moved to libinput so that reporters can easier run this tool, reducing the load on the maintainers. The tools have seen a few minor improvements, e.g. - "libinput record touchpad.yml" does the right thing, no explicit --output argument required - libinput measure touchpad-pressure has been revamped to be a bit more obvious - libinput measure touchpad-size has been added (as replacement for the touchpad-edge-detector tool) - libinput measure fuzz has been fixed to work (again and) slightly more reliable The libinput test suite has been fixed to avoid interference with the currently running session. Previously it was virtually impossible to work while the test suite is running - multiple windows would pop up, the screen would blank regularly, etc. And of course a collection of fixes, quirks and new bugs. As usual, see the git shortlog for details. Diego Abad A (1): FIX: typo on building documentation Peter Hutterer (2): test: semi-fix the switch_suspend_with_touchpad test libinput 1.16.0 git tag: 1.16.0 Also: >Libinput 1.16 Released - Ready To Warn You If Your System Is Too Slow

18 Frameworks, Libraries, and Projects for Building Medical Applications Open-source is not just a license or a code-based that left free on an online repository, It's a complete concept which comes with several advantages. Moreover, the most advantage you can get from Open-source is beyond the open-code it's FREEDOM; freedom to use or re-shape it as you see fit within your project commercial or otherwise, and that depends on the license of course. You are free from the headache of license conflict legal problems but also from the dilemma of dealing with restrections and limitations which come with property licenses. You are free from the system lock-in schemes, furthermore, you own your data, and freedom to customize the software as your structure requires and workflow demands. The Community: The Open-source project gains a powerful community as they gain users, the community users vary between advanced users, end-users, developers and end-users on decision-making level. Many of the community users are providing quality inputs from their usage and customized use-case and workflow or test-runs, Furthermore, they always have something to add as new features, UI modification, different usability setup, and overall introducing new workflows and tools, and That's what makes the progress of the open-source different than non-free solutions. While, Good community means good support, The community is a good resource to hire advanced users, developers, and system experts. It also provides alternative options when hiring developers. Unlike non-free software which are not blessed with such communities and where the options there are limited, The rich open-source community provides rich questions and answers sets that contributed by users from all around the world. Higher education value for the in-house team The open-source concept itself provides educational value, I owe most of what I know to open-source communities.The access to the source code and open-channels communication with the core developers is the best educational value any developer can get.