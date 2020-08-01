Android Leftovers
-
Moto E7 Plus passes Geekbench with 4GB of RAM and Android 10
-
DOOGEE N20 Pro Android 10 smartphone, for as little as $109
-
Android 11 will no longer show album art on the locksceen
-
Lava Z66 with stock Android, fingerprint sensor launched, priced at ₹7,777
-
TeamViewer Brings Remote Access Feature To All Android Devices
-
New reports suggest Xiaomi has ditched Android One and will not release the Mi A4
-
Google Pixel 4a promises some of the greatest Android features at a bargain price
-
Nokia C3 brings pure Android experience and entry-level hardware on a tight budget
-
This app has made me fall in love with Android
-
Stadia's Android TV workaround can now be used without a mouse
-
Realme X2 Pro, Realme 6 Start Receiving Android July 2020 OTA Update With Optimisations, Bug Fixes
-
Security-Oriented Kodachi Linux 7.2 Released with One of the Best Secure Messengers
Based on the latest Xubuntu 18.04 LTS point release, Kodachi Linux 7.2 codename “Defeat” comes with the newest Ubuntu kernel that’s patched against recent security vulnerabilities and full sync with the upstream Bionic Beaver repositories to provide users with an up-to-date installation media. On top of that, the new release introduces new security features, such as Session Messenger, a popular private messenger that the Kodachi Linux team doubts as one of the best secure messengers and the Steghide UI utility for hiding encrypted text messages in images, text or audio files.
Linux and Linux Foundation: 5.9 Kernel and LF Edge
Open Hardware With Arduino: Counter and MKR ZERO
