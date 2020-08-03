Android Leftovers
-
How to Block Clipboard Access on Android
-
Lava Z66 affordable smartphone with stock Android launched in India for Rs 7,777
-
The Best 5 Android 11 Features Explained And A Guide On How To Use Them
-
OnePlus prepares Android 11 Open Beta as final OxygenOS 11 preview build approaches
-
Bell Huawei P20, P20 Pro & P30 Lite Android 10 update to roll out soon
-
Long term review: Xiaomi’s Mi 10 is the unexpected king of Android in India
-
Sony Bravia X7400H 4K UHD Android TV With 55-Inch Triluminos Display, Dolby Audio Launched in India
-
Kodak launches new Android TV starting at Rs 10,999
-
TeamViewer Expands Remote Access and Control Capabilities to Android
-
Xiaomi Mi A4 not coming as Android One program gets the axe
-
Samsung Galaxy S20 series phones starts receiving latest Android security update
-
The Xbox Series X Controller Is Compatible With Android and iOS
-
Hypnotic twitch runner Super Glitch Dash blasts onto iOS and Android today
-
The EU opens a full-scale investigation into Google's Fitbit acquisition
-
Google launches Nearby Share on Android, rolling out now to Pixel & Samsung devices
-
Android's answer to AirDrop, Nearby Share, is available now
-
ASUS ROG Phone 3 Review: Fastest Android On The Planet
-
Android's Alternative to Apple's AirDrop Is Called 'Nearby Sharing' and It's Rolling Out Today
-
Android phones will finally let you share files and pictures with people nearby, like Apple AirDrop
-
ExTiX 20.8 Is the First Distro to Let You Try Linux Kernel 5.8, Based on Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS
ExTiX is where you can try the latest GNU/Linux technologies before they’re available in your favorite OS. The new release, ExTiX 20.8, is based on the upcoming Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS point release to the Focal Fossa series and uses the recently released Linux 5.8 kernel series. So if you want to test your hardware against Linux kernel 5.8 before installing it on your production machine, you can just download the ExTiX 20.8 live ISO and take it for a spin to see what works and what doesn’t.
Ubuntu 20.10 “Groovy Gorilla” Artwork by Sylvia Ritter Looks Astonishing, Made with Krita
Slated for release on October 22nd, 2020, the upcoming Ubuntu 20.10 release is codenamed “Groovy Gorilla,” continuing Canonical’s tradition to codename new Ubuntu releases in alphabetical order using animal names. Sylvia Ritter is well known for her amazing artwork, and she did create artwork for all Ubuntu releases in the past. The latest was published today for Ubuntu 20.10, which you can right now her DeviantArt page.
Red Hat changes certification rules in response to the coronavirus pandemic
One of the best ways to get a job in tech is to have a certification. Yes, I know, you can do your work better than anyone with a certification, but try telling the human resources department that at a new company. Unfortunately, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, it's harder than ever to take the tests you need to get or keep a certification. Red Hat, the Linux and cloud power, has an answer. First, if you already have a Red Hat certification, which would expire between March 17, 2020, and December 31, 2020, it's been extended to January 1, 2021. Next, Red Hat is launching remote certification exams for its four most popular certifications. These are...
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
