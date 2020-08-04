Android Leftovers
-
Lava Z66 with 13 MP selfie camera, Android 10 launched in India at Rs 7,777
-
Nokia C3 launched with 5.99-inch display, Android 10: Check price, specs
-
Android 11 to rollout on September; Here’s a list of devices
-
Stream Game Pass games to your Android with xCloud in September
-
Chrome for Android may soon send notifications reminding you to use Chrome
-
Groupe PSA to use Android infotainment from 2023
-
Flash ISOs to Multiple USB Sticks on Linux with Popsicle
This handy tool, which is written in Rust, lets you write an .iso (or other compatible image file) to more than one USB stick, SD card, or external drive at the same time. If you’ve been tasked with preparing multiple flash drives for your favorite OS to hand out to attendees at an event or the like then this would certainly be useful. But even if your needs aren’t as demanding as that being able to prep two installers, e.g., an SD card and a USB stick, to work with two different devices is made easier by this tool.
Announcing the release of Spacewalk 2.10 for Oracle Linux
Oracle is pleased to announce the release of Spacewalk 2.10 Server for Oracle Linux 7 along with updated Spacewalk 2.10 Client for Oracle Linux 7 and Oracle Linux 8. Client support is also provided for Oracle Linux 6 and Oracle Linux 5 (for extended support customers only). In addition to numerous fixes and other small enhancements, the Spacewalk 2.10 release includes the following significant features...
Pantheon Desktop Review: A Beautiful Alternative to macOS
The Pantheon Desktop is designed specifically for elementaryOS and is considered one of the most visually appealing desktops around. It clearly draws a lot of inspiration from macOS, which makes it a great alternative for those who are looking to make the switch or who have always wanted to master that workflow. In this Pantheon Desktop review, I take a look at user experience and performance, as well as some notable features, and deciding who should use the Pantheon desktop.
