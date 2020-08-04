Language Selection

Flash ISOs to Multiple USB Sticks on Linux with Popsicle

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 5th of August 2020 07:01:50 AM Filed under
Linux

This handy tool, which is written in Rust, lets you write an .iso (or other compatible image file) to more than one USB stick, SD card, or external drive at the same time.

If you’ve been tasked with preparing multiple flash drives for your favorite OS to hand out to attendees at an event or the like then this would certainly be useful.

But even if your needs aren’t as demanding as that being able to prep two installers, e.g., an SD card and a USB stick, to work with two different devices is made easier by this tool.

Flash ISOs to Multiple USB Sticks on Linux with Popsicle

