Stable Kernels: 5.7.13, 5.4.56, 4.19.137, and 4.14.192
Linux 5.7.13
I'm announcing the release of the 5.7.13 kernel.
All users of the 5.7 kernel series must upgrade.
The updated 5.7.y git tree can be found at:
git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.7.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
Linux 5.4.56
Linux 4.19.137
Linux 4.14.192
