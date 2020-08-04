today's howtos
How to Install Mumble and Murmur Voice Chat on Debian 10
How CloudLinux Plans to Keep CentOS 6 Alive
How To Rescue Virtual Machines With Virt-rescue
How to Automatically Build and Configure Custom Docker Images with Dockerfile – Part 3
Getting Started with Ansible 07 - The 'when' Conditional
How to Install Arch Linux on a Raspberry Pi 4 [Step-by-step Tutorial for Beginners]
How to Install, Run and Delete Applications Inside Docker Containers – Part 2
How to change the login picture in Ubuntu 20.04
How to create compressed encrypted archives with tar and gpg
How to install KDE NEON 20200723
Install Libreoffice 7.0.0 on Ubuntu / LinuxMint / CentOS & Fedora
Network Policy in Kubernetes
apt-get hold back packages on Ubuntu / Debian Linux
Packaging and deploying .NET Core for Linux - Part 1 [Ed: Microsoft sees "Linux" as something to toss Microsoft frameworks on]
ASUS B350 PLUS EFI settings for Linux
Android Leftovers
Review of Firefox “Fenix” for Android
Mozilla has begun a staged roll-out of its redesigned and rearchitected Firefox browser for Android (codename “Fenix”). So far, Fenix has only been released in 14 countries through the Google Play Store. Here’s my review of Mozilla’s new flagship mobile browser as a long-time user and as an extension developer. Fenix’s user interface is minimal, but it represents a large amount of work under the hood. It’s built on GeckoView and Mozilla Android Components (MOZAC); a set of reusable components for mobile app developers that makes it easier to build a web browser based on Mozilla technology. These components are a modernization of the old codebase as well as a direct competitor to WebView — the web engine that’s built-in to Android, as well as Google’s ChromiumView.
Interview: RISC-V CTO Mark Himelstein
RISC-V doesn’t have the necessary sacks of cash to spread around, however. The brute force approach is closed to Himelstein and his colleagues, so how does he motivate developers who might be on the fence? “I’m working on it,” he admits. “Look at Linux, at Hadoop, at Eclipse, at Apache… They grew up around the contributor model. Contributors to Hadoop are rock stars. It’s exciting. There’s cachet. It’s like being in an exclusive club. It’s hard to say how that happened. It just evolved.” He contrasts that process to seemingly similar open-source processors like OpenSPARC or OpenPower. Those examples are ex post facto open source, he says. They started out as proprietary commercial products (at Sun and IBM, respectively) and then backed into the open-source world after the fact. “They just hopped on the open-source train.” Nobody in those groups seems to have the same level of enthusiastic self-motivation that you see in, say, Hadoop or Linux circles, he says. “We want to be more like Linux or Hadoop.”
Matthew Arnold: Why I switched to Fedora
To a veteran user of other distributions, Fedora can be a challenge. Many things are not where you expect them to be. The default LVM volume allocations are a bit tricky. And packages including the kernel are frequently upgraded. So why switch after years of using other distributions? In my case, for a variety of technical and political reasons, Fedora was the best option if I wanted to continue using Linux as my daily driver. If you are making the transition from another distribution, here are some observations and tips to get you started.
