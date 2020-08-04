Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, FLOSS Weekly, CrowPi and Linux Headlines
-
Destination Linux 185: Let’s Fix Linux Tech Support
On this week’s episode of Destination Linux, we’re transitioning from the topic of Bug Reporting last week to Tech Support in Linux this week. We’re going to check in on Wayland’s progress with Plasma’s new release, we have an sandbox MMO for gaming, and our popular tips/tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more, coming up right now on Destination Linux.
-
FLOSS Weekly 590: Rensselaer Center for Open Software - A Community of Open Source Developers
RCOS is a group of RPI students who work on open-source projects. The goal of RCOS is to empower students to develop open-source solutions to real-world problems. They have created 300+ open source projects over the years. Doc Searls and Simon Phipps talk with Wes Turner, a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Computer Science at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) and the Director of the Rensselaer Center for Open Source. They discuss teaching open source and the hardships that come along with that, especially with e-learning. They also discuss what the future could look like if we could have more open-source programs like RCOS in other universities.
-
The Best Raspberry Pi Laptop Kit | CrowPi 2 Review
The Best Raspberry Pi Laptop Kit | CrowPi 2 Review of the kit, usage, and examples.
-
2020-08-05 | Linux Headlines
LibreOffice 7 dodges its rebranding controversy, the Pinta bitmap editor sees its first new version in 5 years, Red Hat accommodates certification seekers with new pandemic-friendly rules, and ownCloud 10.5 brings background sync changes to the platform.
-
Linux Plumbers Conference and Kernel Developments in METRICFS, FS-Cache, HWMON
Graphics: Mesa 20.1.5, Intel and AMD
Gaming on Linux in 2020: Way Better Than You Think
Linux has always been seen as a rather rigid operating system for gaming. Many games used to be unavailable on Linux, and the ones that you could play used to have all sorts of bugs. However, the situation’s not the same anymore with Ubuntu 20.04. The OS is way better for gaming than you may think. In certain situations, games even run better on Linux than on Windows. This is quite impressive so let’s see what lead to Linux’s improvements. Also: Narrative-driven adventure Impostor Factory has new teaser trailer
