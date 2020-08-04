today's howtos and leftovers
-
Linux commands for user management
-
CONSOOM All Your PODCASTS From Your Terminal With Castero
-
Install Blender 3D on Debian 10 (Buster)
-
Things To Do After Installing openSUSE Leap 15.2
-
GSoC Reports: Fuzzing Rumpkernel Syscalls, Part 2
I have been working on Fuzzing Rumpkernel Syscalls. This blogpost details the work I have done during my second coding period.
-
Holger Levsen: DebConf7
DebConf7 was also special because it had a very special night venue, which was in an ex-church in a rather normal building, operated as sort of community center or some such, while the old church interior was still very much visible as in everything new was build around the old stuff.
And while the night venue was cool, it also ment we (video team) had no access to our machines over night (or for much of the evening), because we had to leave the university over night and the networking situation didn't allow remote access with the bandwidth needed to do anything video.
The night venue had some very simple house rules, like don't rearrange stuff, don't break stuff, don't fix stuff and just a few little more and of course we broke them in the best possible way: Toresbe with the help of people I don't remember fixed the organ, which was broken for decades. And so the house sounded in some very nice new old tune and I think everybody was happy we broke that rule.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 671 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Plumbers Conference and Kernel Developments in METRICFS, FS-Cache, HWMON
Graphics: Mesa 20.1.5, Intel and AMD
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, FLOSS Weekly, CrowPi and Linux Headlines
Gaming on Linux in 2020: Way Better Than You Think
Linux has always been seen as a rather rigid operating system for gaming. Many games used to be unavailable on Linux, and the ones that you could play used to have all sorts of bugs. However, the situation’s not the same anymore with Ubuntu 20.04. The OS is way better for gaming than you may think. In certain situations, games even run better on Linux than on Windows. This is quite impressive so let’s see what lead to Linux’s improvements. Also: Narrative-driven adventure Impostor Factory has new teaser trailer
Recent comments
43 min 38 sec ago
45 min 52 sec ago
57 min 2 sec ago
59 min 39 sec ago
2 hours 1 min ago
2 hours 13 min ago
2 hours 27 min ago
2 hours 31 min ago
2 hours 53 min ago
2 hours 57 min ago