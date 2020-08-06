A Year After Richard Stallman Was ‘Cancelled’, Free Software Foundation has Elected a new President
Almost a year after Richard Stallman, the founding president of Free Software Foundation, was forced to resign, FSF board has finally elected a new president, Geoffrey Knauth.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 657 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
The Best Linux Distributions for Old Machines
Do you have an old laptop that has gathered layers of dust over time and you don’t exactly what to do with it? A good place to start would be to install a Linux distribution that will perfectly support its low-end hardware specifications without much of a hassle. You could still enjoy performing basic tasks such as web browsing, word processing, and watching videos, listening to your favourite music to mention a few. In this guide, we feature some of the best Linux distributions that you can install on your old PC and breathe some life into it.
5 tips for making documentation a priority in open source projects
Open source software is now mainstream; long gone are the days when open source projects attracted developers alone. Nowadays, users across numerous industries are active consumers of open source software, and you can't expect everyone to know how to use the software just by reading the code. Even for developers (including those with plenty of experience in other open source projects), good documentation serves as a valuable onboarding tool when people join a community. People who are interested in contributing to a project often start by working on documentation to get familiar with the project, the community, and the community workflow.
5 reasons to run Kubernetes on your Raspberry Pi homelab
There's a saying about the cloud, and it goes something like this: The cloud is just somebody else's computer. While the cloud is actually more complex than that (it's a lot of computers), there's a lot of truth to the sentiment. When you move to the cloud, you're moving data and services and computing power to an entity you don't own or fully control. On the one hand, this frees you from having to perform administrative tasks you don't want to do, but, on the other hand, it could mean you no longer control your own computer. This is why the open source world likes to talk about an open hybrid cloud, a model that allows you to choose your own infrastructure, select your own OS, and orchestrate your workloads as you see fit. However, if you don't happen to have an open hybrid cloud available to you, you can create your own—either to help you learn how the cloud works or to serve your local network.
today's howtos and leftovers
Recent comments
12 hours 44 min ago
12 hours 46 min ago
12 hours 57 min ago
13 hours 9 sec ago
14 hours 1 min ago
14 hours 14 min ago
14 hours 27 min ago
14 hours 31 min ago
14 hours 54 min ago
14 hours 57 min ago