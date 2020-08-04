Introducing Firefox Reality PC Preview
Have you ever played a VR game and needed a tip for beating the game... but you didn’t want to take off your headset to find that solution? Or, have you wanted to watch videos while you played your game? Or, how about wanting to immerse yourself in a 360 video on Youtube?
Released today, Firefox Reality PC Preview enables you to do these things and more. This is the newest addition to the Firefox Reality family of products. Built upon the latest version of the well-known and trusted Firefox browser, Firefox Reality PC Preview works with tethered headsets as well as wireless headsets streaming from a PC.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 761 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
28 min 1 sec ago
58 min 25 sec ago
16 hours 11 min ago
16 hours 14 min ago
16 hours 25 min ago
16 hours 27 min ago
17 hours 29 min ago
17 hours 42 min ago
17 hours 55 min ago