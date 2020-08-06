Submitted by MeeMaw on Thursday 6th of August 2020 08:44:37 PM

Filed under

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the August 2020 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.

In the August 2020 issue:

* Short Topix: Linux Caves To Social Justice Movement

* Ventoy: The Ultimate USB Loader

* Inkscape Tutorial: Inkscape 1.0 New Features

* PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: pyjujiop

* ms_meme's Nook: Linux And I

* Transfer Files Directly To Your Amazon Fire Stick From Your PC

* Make A VLC Playlist From The Command Line

* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Frito Pie aka Walking Taco

* And much more inside!

This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw, to celebrate August as the 29th anniversary of Linus Torvalds’ invention of Linux, the anniversary of the first IBM home computer, and August being Watermelon Month.

Download the PDF (9.5 MB)

https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2020-08.pdf

Download the EPUB Version (7.4 MB)

https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202008epub.epub

Download the MOBI Version (6.4 MB)

https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202008mobi.mobi

Visit the HTML Version

https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html