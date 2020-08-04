Android Leftovers

Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 20.04.1 LTS Released with New Look and Feel, Cinammon 4.4

I actually didn’t write at all about Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix in the past, so I’m happy to introduce you to it today. It’s an unofficial flavor of the Ubuntu operating system that uses Linux Mint’s popular Cinnamon desktop environment by default. Just like all the official and unofficial Ubuntu spins, it comes with its own customizations and some in-house built packages. The latest release, Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 20.04.1 LTS is now available for download (links at the end of the article) and comes with a bunch of goodies.

The August 2020 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the August 2020 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article. In the August 2020 issue: * Short Topix: Linux Caves To Social Justice Movement * Ventoy: The Ultimate USB Loader * Inkscape Tutorial: Inkscape 1.0 New Features * PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: pyjujiop * ms_meme's Nook: Linux And I * Transfer Files Directly To Your Amazon Fire Stick From Your PC * Make A VLC Playlist From The Command Line * PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Frito Pie aka Walking Taco * And much more inside! This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw, to celebrate August as the 29th anniversary of Linus Torvalds’ invention of Linux, the anniversary of the first IBM home computer, and August being Watermelon Month. Download the PDF (9.5 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2020-08.pdf Download the EPUB Version (7.4 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202008epub.epub Download the MOBI Version (6.4 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202008mobi.mobi Visit the HTML Version https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html