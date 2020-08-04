Android Leftovers
Google Pixel 4a: Is this Android's answer to the iPhone SE?
Google Faces Califorina Privacy Suit Over Android Phone Tracking
These Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO phones are getting the Android 11 update
EMUI 11 based on Android 11 will arrive to 250 million users
Android 11 Easter egg finally arrives, check it out here (Updated)
Android 11 Beta 3: You can now swipe away the media controls
Kodak launches new range of TV series on Android platform, ranges from Rs 10,999 to Rs 99,999
YouTube is experimenting with a new search bar on Android and sign-in reminders for the web/TV apps
Anker releases new iPhone and Android gaming controller with universal design
Android phones using Qualcomm chip vulnerable to hacks, Check Point says
Epiphany History Selection Mode
Since my last blog post I have been working on implementing a selection mode for Epiphany’s History Dialog. The selection mode is a pretty common pattern seen throughout GNOME applications. It’s used to easily manipulate a set of selected items from a list or grid. I’ve used the selection mode from GNOME Boxes as a reference when implementing it in Epiphany. This is how the History Dialog looked like before...
Infographic: Ubuntu from 2004 to 20.04 LTS
Today, the first point release of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS went live! To celebrate, we wanted to share how Ubuntu has evolved since the first release in 2004 to where we are today with 20.04. Thanks to those in the community and our users for your contributions and joining us on this journey. Upgrade to Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS now! Also: Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS (Focal Fossa) Released, Available for Download Now Lubuntu 20.04.1 LTS Released! Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS Released, Available to Download Now
Experience Collabora Online on your Intel NUC with Nextcloud and Ubuntu
Keeping full control over your personal data and documents, is more and more important. Sharing by email or via the services of big tech companies is losing its shine, for obvious reasons. To help our users we introduce a new fresh Nextcloud Ubuntu Appliance for the Intel NUC, that comes with Collabora Online. Simply take an Intel NUC server, install the Ubuntu Appliance and take back control over storing and sharing your personal data and files with Nextcloud. Next, of course, you want to read and edit your documents, now stored on your own server, wherever you are. Naturally you will be able to allow others to review and comment on text, presentations, charts and more, perhaps during a video call or chat. All this under your own control! The new Ubuntu Appliance with Collabora Online and Nextcloud offers you just that – and more too. Do read these articles about the Ubuntu Appliance and the Nextcloud features. Now, let’s have a look at Collabora Online and some of the great features that you will benefit from.
