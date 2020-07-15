Audiocasts/Shows: Unfettered Freedom, BSD Now, TLLTS, Ubuntu Podcast and Bad Voltage
Unfettered Freedom, Ep. 1 - Linux 5.8, Linux Libre, OpenSSF, LibreOffice, the Fediverse
This is the inaugural episode of the Unfettered Freedom podcast, a show that focuses on news and topics about GNU/Linux, free software and open source software. But more than the software, this podcast will focus on the "movement", the ideology and the freedom of being a part of this community!
BSD Now #362: 2.11-BSD restoration
Interview with Warner Losh about Unix history, the 2.11-BSD restoration project, the Unix heritage society, proper booting, and what devmatch is.
The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 868
old games, rpgs, calculators, automation
Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S13E20 – Bananas on board
This week we’ve been building Monster Joysticks and playing Red Alert. We discuss the proliforation of Ubuntu Remixes, bring you some GUI love and go over all your wonderful feedback.
It’s Season 13 Episode 20 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
Bad Voltage 3×10: Chardonnay and Vinegar
Stuart Langridge, Jono Bacon, and Jeremy Garcia present Bad Voltage, in which we take the security advice of international expert Hans Gruber, we find Jono’s lack of middle name preparation disturbing
today's howtos
PCLinuxOS: Interview, systemd, Meemaw and Screenshot Showcase
Introducing Inkscape 1.0
Smoother performance, HiDPI support, new & improved Live Path Effects & native macOS app After a little over three years in development, the team is excited to launch the long awaited Inkscape 1.0 into the world. Built with the power of a team of volunteers, this open source vector editor represents the work of many hearts and hands from around the world, ensuring that Inkscape remains available free for everyone to download and enjoy. In fact, translations for over 20 languages were updated for version 1.0, making the software more accessible to people from all over the world. A major milestone was achieved in enabling Inkscape to use a more recent version of the software used to build the editor's user interface (namely GTK+3). Users with HiDPI (high resolution) screens can thank teamwork that took place during the 2018 Boston Hackfest for setting the updated-GTK wheels in motion. Also: Inkscape Tutorial: Inkscape 1.0 New Features
Android Leftovers
