Python Programming
-
Sam Hartman: Good Job Debian: Compatibility back to 1999
So, I needed a container of Debian Slink (2.1), released back in 1999. I expected this was going to be a long and involved process.
-
An advanced guide to NLP analysis with Python and NLTK
In my previous article, I introduced natural language processing (NLP) and the Natural Language Toolkit (NLTK), the NLP toolkit created at the University of Pennsylvania. I demonstrated how to parse text and define stopwords in Python and introduced the concept of a corpus, a dataset of text that aids in text processing with out-of-the-box data. In this article, I'll continue utilizing datasets to compare and analyze natural language.
-
Delete Instagram posts with python
Not owning a smartphone at the moment, I am not able to delete or upload any post in my Instagram account as the Web version does not support such features at the moment. Being a heavy computer nerd, I decided to hack through the Instagram requests myself and figure out a way to fully purge my account directly from my computer.
-
Designing with and for developers
Open source is notorious for lack of design presence, enough so that my search to prove this fact has turned up nearly nothing. There’s many ways that such a gap in community might manifest, but one that I never anticipated was working with developers that had never interacted with a designer before.
A quick note for context: I’m writing this as a UX/UI designer working with open source projects for a little over a year. Because there are so many ways design processes can happen (enough to warrant its own blog post), this post is not intended to discuss design process deeply. My goal here is to pass on some of what I’ve learned that helps me design in this unusual space in hopes that it can help someone else. This post might seem most relevant for designers, but I think this experience could be helpful for developers as well.
After a few years at more conventional design jobs where the workflow never allowed me to communicate with our team’s developers, I started working with Project Jupyter on JupyterLab. This was my first experience working collaboratively with developers. I was feeling lost enough trying to comprehend the scope of the software I was helping design, and the enigma of the near-silent developer I began working with was not helping my nerves.
-
Debugging Python server memory leaks with the Fil profiler
Your server is running just fine, handling requests and sending responses. But then, ever so slowly, memory usage creeps up, and up, and up–until eventually your process runs out of memory and crashes. And then it restarts, and the leaking starts all over again.
In order to fix memory leaks, you need to figure out where that memory is being allocated. And that can be tricky, unless you use the right tools.
Let’s see how you can identify the exact lines of code that are leaking by using the Fil memory profiler.
-
PyCharm: Webinar: “Django Database Performance Tips” with Andrew Brookins
Django is one of the most popular Python Web Frameworks. However, optimizing django performance can often be difficult. Most performance problems boil down to one thing: the database. According to our guest speaker, Andrew Brookins, the only way to master Django performance is to master database performance.
In this Webinar, Andrew is going to take us on a journey through an app that he created to demonstrate all the bottlenecks that arise when trying to optimize your Django app.
-
Python: Sort vs Sorted
In Python, you can use sort or sorted to sort a list.
But what is the difference between the two? This is what I will discuss in this article.
-
How to use DLLs/COM objects from Python or - How to send a fax with Python [Ed: How to turn Python code into Microsoft Windows mess with vendor lock-in and security issues]
As engineers, we know that we should avoid reinventing the wheel. When we can, we want to use libraries written by other people to do some heavy-lifting for us. In this post, I'm going to share with you some things I learned on how to leverage existing libraries from DLLs (or any other files with COM type information like TLB or OCX files). Specifically, I'll share some things I learned on my journey to figure out how to use Python to send a fax. So we'll eventually show how you could use a Windows DLL that is behind the functionality in the Windows Fax and Scan utility.
-
9 Useful Tips Working with Operating System using Python
There are several situations when we want to work with the operating system using Python. We may want to see the user details or wish to do some tasks with the files and directories. If you are a system administrator, you will find it useful to work with Operating System as one can easily automate some repeating tasks of the Operating System using Python.
Although the same tasks can be performed using basic shell scripting, it has limited capabilities and will not give you so much power as in Python. Additionally, the same python script can be used anywhere and also integrate the codes to other python projects. There are a vast number of modules to work with the Operating System in Python. Some of the modules which are included in Python’s standard library and work well with Operating Systems are os/path, pwd, glob, shutil, and subprocess.
Before getting started with this tutorial, you need to have Python installed. If you don’t have it installed already, refer our step by step guide to install Python on Linux.
-
Python: How to Convert a List into a String? (The Right Way)
Converting a list of strings into a string is a very common operation.
-
[Video] How to Learn Python? (From Zero to Hero)
-
Talk Python to Me: #276 Geekout: Life in the solar system and beyond
We're back with another GeekOut episode. Richard Campbell, a developer and podcaster who also dives deep into science and tech topics, is back for our second GeekOut episode. Last time we geeked out about the real science and progress around a moon base. This time it's why is there life on Earth, where could it be or have been in the solar system, and beyond.
In case you didn't catch the first GeekOut, episode 253, this one is more of a general science and tech episode. I love digging into the deep internals of all the tools of the Python space, but given all that is going on in the world, I thought it'd be fun to take a step back and just enjoy some fun geekery and give you all something to just sit back and let your mind dream.
-
Python Bytes: #193 Break out the Django testing toolbox
-
Matt Layman: Give Me A Break... Day - Building SaaS #67
In this episode, we did some Django model development. I created a new model to track break days in a school year. This model will be critical to fill in vacations and holidays so that the scheduling functionality works properly. I added the model, the tests, the admin page, and the create view to create break days in the app. We started by picking a model name and discussing naming in programming.
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 10 Blog
So, just as I mentioned, I was able to complete the documentation part in one week. The documentation includes documentation for both python and c++, the languages supported by panda3d for game development. The appropriate code snippets have been included along with the screenshots of the corresponding output.
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: GSoC Week 10: Print
From my last work there were few minor things that need to be changed in my triage PR. I'll be working on adding a new format that is PDF. I need some time to figure out what is the best case to add this feature that is either using a different output format or providing a new template so the users can directly print from the HTML.
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check In - 9
Last week I completed the ScrapyH2ProxyAgent implementation and added the required tests. I was going through the codebase for hyper-h2 library to get insight on how they implemented CONNECT method for HTTP/2.
-
Weekly Blog Post #5
Hi everyone a little late on this blog as I have to go back to college to get my stuff back. I passed the second evaluation, yay,. Till now I have been able to get the module metadata except the licenses. The licenses can be collected in 2 ways one is through making bash scripts to find and collect licenses from the module directory. Since licenses files dont have a set structure or a convention that's why its getting difficult and a foolproof guarantee cant be given. Another way is through making an in house copyright to License parser. For debian licenses we have debut used in tern I have to come up with similar kind of parser. I also have one idea of training a model from data collected by using github's api but thats just overkill.
-
Android Leftovers
Meeting for the first time after 26 years of open source collaboration
Collaborating on an open source software project is inherently an online experience. For me, almost all of my interaction has been via email. I'll send someone a patch, and they'll review it and reply to me. Or a user will file a bug, and I'll respond to it via the bug tracker. More commonly, developers in the open source community will discuss ideas via the email list. Over the years, I've only interacted on projects electronically, and have only met a few people in person, usually in settings unrelated to the project. Sometimes it's at conferences—we'll recognize each other's names, and realize we're working on the same open source project. I really enjoy those connections, but they're rare.
Linux in education: ViewSonic donates 300 Raspberry Pi devices to students
There is a lot of negativity in the world these days such as the COVID-19 pandemic, record unemployment, and the massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. Sometimes it can feel like positive news doesn't exist anymore. The truth is, good news is always happening, but it isn't always reported. Well, today we are happy to report a feel-good story. Popular company Viewsonic, known for manufacturing high-quality computer displays, is donating 300 Raspberry Pi thin clients to the Los Angeles County Alliance for Boys and Girls Clubs. These little computers are a great tool for teaching kids about Linux.
Software: Clipboard Managers, Gscan2pdf and Ventoy
