The choice of plotting software may depend on your preferred programming language. For example, if you’re leaning towards Python, matplotlib is an ideal candidate as it’s written in and designed specifically for Python. Whereas if you’re an advocate of the R programming language, you’ll probably prefer ggplot2, which is one of the most popular R packages.
There’s a perception that many plotting software require a fair chunk of programming knowledge and experience even to do the most simplest graphs. We sought to dispel this myth with our legendary introductory training sessions on the use of R in data science and our corresponding Python in data science. These tutorials demonstrate you can be plotting and visualizing data in less than 20 minutes without any programming knowledge.
We’ve also previously reviewed DataExplore which seeks to bridge the gap between graphical interface and command driven or programmatic approaches to data analysis. But what if you’re looking for an even quicker and easier way to visualize data stored in a plain text file. And perhaps you don’t want to leave the comfort of the terminal? You might be interested in Termgraph.
Like DataExplore, Termgraph is written in Python. It’s also free and open source software.
Meeting for the first time after 26 years of open source collaboration
Collaborating on an open source software project is inherently an online experience. For me, almost all of my interaction has been via email. I'll send someone a patch, and they'll review it and reply to me. Or a user will file a bug, and I'll respond to it via the bug tracker. More commonly, developers in the open source community will discuss ideas via the email list. Over the years, I've only interacted on projects electronically, and have only met a few people in person, usually in settings unrelated to the project. Sometimes it's at conferences—we'll recognize each other's names, and realize we're working on the same open source project. I really enjoy those connections, but they're rare.
Linux in education: ViewSonic donates 300 Raspberry Pi devices to students
There is a lot of negativity in the world these days such as the COVID-19 pandemic, record unemployment, and the massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. Sometimes it can feel like positive news doesn't exist anymore. The truth is, good news is always happening, but it isn't always reported. Well, today we are happy to report a feel-good story. Popular company Viewsonic, known for manufacturing high-quality computer displays, is donating 300 Raspberry Pi thin clients to the Los Angeles County Alliance for Boys and Girls Clubs. These little computers are a great tool for teaching kids about Linux.
Software: Clipboard Managers, Gscan2pdf and Ventoy
