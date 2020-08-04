PHP 8.0.0 Beta 1 and RPMs of PHP 7.x
-
PHP 8.0.0 Beta 1 available for testing
The PHP team is pleased to announce the fourth testing release of PHP 8.0.0, Beta 1. This continues the PHP 8.0 release cycle, the rough outline of which is specified in the PHP Wiki.
For source downloads of PHP 8.0.0 Beta 1 please visit the download page.
Please carefully test this version and report any issues found in the bug reporting system.
-
PHP 8.0 Beta Released, Now Under Feature Freeze
The release of PHP 8.0 is now one step closer to reality with the first beta being issued today and this also marking the feature freeze for this version due out later in the year.
PHP 8.0 is a big step forward for this widely used programming language with PHP JIT and other performance optimizations, JSON at long last brought into PHP core, improvements to the PHP GD imaging library, cryptographic message syntax support within PHP OpenSSL, PHP Zip improvements, and a variety of other enhancements. PHP JIT and the never-ending speed optimizations are what I am most excited about with PHP 8.0 and the performance has indeed been great in my testing and I'll have some results of PHP 8.0 Beta 1 out soon.
-
PHP version 7.2.33, 7.3.21 and 7.4.9
RPMs of PHP version 7.4.9 are available in remi repository for Fedora 32 and remi-php74 repository for Fedora 30-31 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 7 (RHEL, CentOS).
RPMs of PHP version 7.3.21 are available in remi repository for Fedora 30-31 and remi-php73 repository for Enterprise Linux ≥ 6 (RHEL, CentOS).
RPMs of PHP version 7.2.33 are available in remi-php72 repository for Enterprise Linux ≥ 6 (RHEL, CentOS).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 721 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linuxizing the Office: An Interview with The Mad Botter
Honestly, it was macOS Catalina. We were having too many problems with people updating OS X and breaking Homebrew packages, to the point where we had to reinstall our custom toolchain every time we updated. The last guy on Mac updated to Catalina recently, and he had to struggle with Excel libraries because Apple moves things between OS versions. It just wasn’t worth it. I’ve been talking about it for about a year with my CTO. All of our back-end service runs Ubuntu. Most of the client-side work we’re doing is for IOT devices, and that’s all Linux. We ended up basically having an expensive machine so that we could emulate Linux on anything. It didn’t make a lot of sense to keep using Mac, so we switched. How was the transition from macOS to Linux? Actually super easy! Once we wrote a few setup scripts and packages we needed for different jobs in our pipeline, we were up and running. We already had a bunch of scripting and automations for the servers we had, and they’re all on Ubuntu, so it’s not a big jump in terms of the command line. How did you find the overall experience on Pop!_OS 20.04? I found it pretty intuitive. Learning the keyboard shortcuts took about a week. I really don’t have any issues. I like the tiling, I use that every day. It definitely makes it easier to multitask on a laptop screen. Also: Reader’s Choice: Here’s Pop!_OS running on a Chromebook
Android Leftovers
Security: Patches, L1TF/Foreshadow, PE Tree, IPFire and BootHole
Text Editing with GIMP
This is tutorial to edit photos with text using computer program GIMP. This explains the basics of writing and editing text you can apply over all your photos you they can accompany your text documents you are working on. This is the eighth aka the final part of GIMP for Authors the series. I am happy to publish this one. Enjoy editing!
Recent comments
4 hours 7 min ago
4 hours 20 min ago
4 hours 24 min ago
12 hours 24 min ago
12 hours 28 min ago
12 hours 30 min ago
12 hours 40 min ago
13 hours 1 min ago
13 hours 20 min ago
13 hours 22 min ago