Proprietary Software Leftovers
-
Microsoft Says You Won’t Be Able to Uninstall Its New Edge Browser
The new Microsoft Edge browser was released to the public earlier this year. In a phased rollout strategy, Microsoft is installing the browser on Windows 10 devices in several stages, with an option available for users to install the new browser manually. When you install the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser, it replaces the previous (legacy) version of the browser on the device.
-
Microsoft condemns Apple’s App Store policies
Apple earlier today elaborated on its controversial position to not allow services like Microsoft’s upcoming xCloud and the competing Google Stadia platform to exist on the App Store because the company cannot review individual games available on cloud platforms. A number of other App Store guidelines also bar cloud services from existing on iOS unless they are designed more like remote desktop software.
-
Scientists rename human genes to stop Microsoft Excel from misreading them as dates
-
Bond hearing for Tampa teen accused of hacking Twitter accounts gets [cr]acked
The bond hearing took place over Zoom.
During the hearing, the judge and attorneys were interrupted several times with people shouting racial slurs, playing music and showing pornographic images.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 687 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linuxizing the Office: An Interview with The Mad Botter
Honestly, it was macOS Catalina. We were having too many problems with people updating OS X and breaking Homebrew packages, to the point where we had to reinstall our custom toolchain every time we updated. The last guy on Mac updated to Catalina recently, and he had to struggle with Excel libraries because Apple moves things between OS versions. It just wasn’t worth it. I’ve been talking about it for about a year with my CTO. All of our back-end service runs Ubuntu. Most of the client-side work we’re doing is for IOT devices, and that’s all Linux. We ended up basically having an expensive machine so that we could emulate Linux on anything. It didn’t make a lot of sense to keep using Mac, so we switched. How was the transition from macOS to Linux? Actually super easy! Once we wrote a few setup scripts and packages we needed for different jobs in our pipeline, we were up and running. We already had a bunch of scripting and automations for the servers we had, and they’re all on Ubuntu, so it’s not a big jump in terms of the command line. How did you find the overall experience on Pop!_OS 20.04? I found it pretty intuitive. Learning the keyboard shortcuts took about a week. I really don’t have any issues. I like the tiling, I use that every day. It definitely makes it easier to multitask on a laptop screen. Also: Reader’s Choice: Here’s Pop!_OS running on a Chromebook
Android Leftovers
Security: Patches, L1TF/Foreshadow, PE Tree, IPFire and BootHole
Text Editing with GIMP
This is tutorial to edit photos with text using computer program GIMP. This explains the basics of writing and editing text you can apply over all your photos you they can accompany your text documents you are working on. This is the eighth aka the final part of GIMP for Authors the series. I am happy to publish this one. Enjoy editing!
Recent comments
4 hours 7 min ago
4 hours 20 min ago
4 hours 24 min ago
12 hours 24 min ago
12 hours 28 min ago
12 hours 30 min ago
12 hours 40 min ago
13 hours 1 min ago
13 hours 20 min ago
13 hours 22 min ago