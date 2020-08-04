Android Leftovers
8 signs that suggest your Android smartphone is ‘hacked’
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ delivers iPad Pro-level hardware—but Android (or DeX) is no iPadOS
Shinco SO43AS, SO50QBT, SO55QBT Smart TV Models With Android, Up to 4K Resolution Launched in India
Android just got a long-overdue security upgrade — here's how it works
Twitter Disclosed an Android Security Bug That May Allow Hackers to Access Users Direct Messages
Your Qualcomm chip-based Android phone might be at risk, thanks to new vulnerability
9to5Google Daily 497: Android 11 Beta 3 arrives w/ new Easter Egg, Samsung to now provide 3 years of OS updates, plus more
Stable Kernels: 5.7.14, 5.4.57, 4.19.138, and 4.14.193
Ubuntu Kylin Point Release Boosts Desktop Performance by 46%
More than 418 updates, tweaks, and other improvements have been made to the uniquely styled desktop environment and distro since the release of Ubuntu Kylin 20.04 back in April. And as with the Ubuntu 20.04 point release Ubuntu Kylin’s refreshed installer image comes with all of those enhancements wrapped up, ready to go, out of the box — no lengthy post-install upgrades required.
Open source is more than code: Developing Red Hat Satellite documentation upstream
The code base for Satellite begins upstream and moves downstream. Until recently, the Satellite documentation did not follow the same journey. In this post, I will outline what has been happening with Satellite documentation over the last year and how this benefits both the Foreman community and Red Hat Satellite users. The Foreman and Katello projects are the upstreams of Red Hat Satellite. The discussions and contributions that take place in the vibrant upstream community help shape the Red Hat Satellite code base. Red Hat’s open source and community strategy has made Red Hat Satellite a robust and flexible product that can manage complex management workflows.
Android Mirroring App ‘Scrcpy’ Improves Shortcuts, Clipboard Support
Scrcpy v1.15 picks up the ability to forward ctrl and shift keys to your handset. Why is that useful? Because it means you can now use familiar keyboard shortcuts on your device in apps that support them, e.g., ctrl + t to open a new browser tab in a browser. This nifty addition is also able to pass ctrl + c and ctrl + v to Termux, if you use it. It also supports text selection easier using shift + → and similar. With the ctrl key now in use for shortcuts Scrcpy now uses the left alt or left super key as its shortcut modifier. Don’t like this? It can be changed.
