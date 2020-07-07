today's howtos
How To Install Wireshark on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
How To Install Plex Media Server on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
How to Install OpenVPN in Ubuntu Linux: A Tutorial for Newbie
How to change Hostname on Ubuntu
How to convert Ubuntu into a rolling release
How to upgrade openSUSE Leap to SUSE SLES 15
Install and Use collectl Performance Monitoring Tool on Ubuntu 20.04
How To Check If A Linux System Is Physical Or Virtual Machine
Creating background .NET Core services on Linux [Ed: Microsoft loves Linux when Microsoft hijacks Linux to promote itself]
How to Install SOPlanning on Debian 9
How to Install Flectra on CentOS 8 with Nginx as a Reverse Proxy
How to install LibreOffice on Fedora
How to install the Rudder system audit platform on Ubuntu 20.04
Getting Started with Ansible 08 - Improving your Playbook
Android Leftovers
AMD Radeon Software for Linux 20.30 Released with Support for Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS
AMD Radeon Software for Linux 20.30 is now available with full support for the recently released Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system, as well as for the SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop and Server 15 Service Pack 2 (SP 2). Radeon Software for Linux 20.30 now supports a total of eight distribution releases, including Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS, Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS, CentOS 7.8, CentOS 8.2, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.8, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 15 SP2, and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP2. If you’re using any of these systems on your computer(s) powered by an AMD Radeon graphics card supported by the AMD Radeon Software for Linux, you should update the drivers to version 20.30 as soon as possible.
Deepin Linux Gets V20 (1000) Update With New Rules For Version Number
It has been over four months since the beta release of Deepin 20 and we’re still waiting for its stable version. Now with the latest system update, Deepin 20 series has a new release, but with a new rule for the system version number. Instead of using the previous point version number scheme, Deepin Linux will now comply with the unified naming specification. Under the scheme, any new release or system update from Deepin will use the major version number plus (minor version number), such as 20 (1000), 20 (1010), and so on.
Stable Kernels: 5.7.14, 5.4.57, 4.19.138, and 4.14.193
