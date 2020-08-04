Security, Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt
-
Linux Spyware Stack Ties Together 5 Chinese APTs [Ed: Blaming "Linux" for poisoned supply chains?]
Winnti is notorious for high-profile and sophisticated supply-chain attacks targeting victims in the software industry with the goal of spreading trojanized software.
-
Linux Server Security: 10 Linux Hardening & Security Best Practices
Linux is the most commonly used operating system for web-facing computers, running on nearly 75% of servers according to Netcraft’s August 2019 data — we’ll cover how to make your Linux servers more secure.
-
Exploiting Google Cloud Platform With Ease
-
Shellshock In-Depth: Why This Old Vulnerability Won’t Go Away
Shellshock is a bug in the Bash command-line interface shell that has existed for 30 years and was discovered as a significant threat in 2014. Today, Shellshock still remains a threat to enterprise.
-
