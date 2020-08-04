Programming Leftovers
Intel Compute Runtime Preparing For The Upcoming oneAPI Level Zero 1.0
At the end of last year Intel published the oneAPI Level Zero specification as a low-level API for direct-to-metal interfaces for offload accelerators like FPGAs and GPUs. In the months since they have continued advancing the Level Zero interface and implementation within the Intel software stack (along with the other oneAPI components at large) while it's looking like Level Zero v1.0 is around the corner.
nanotime 0.3.0: Yuge New Features!
A fresh major release of the nanotime package for working with nanosecond timestamps is hitting CRAN mirrors right now.
nanotime relies on the RcppCCTZ package for (efficient) high(er) resolution time parsing and formatting up to nanosecond resolution, and the bit64 package for the actual integer64 arithmetic. Initially implemented using the S3 system, it has benefitted greatly from work by Leonardo Silvestri who rejigged internals in S4—and now added new types for periods, intervals and durations. This is what is commonly called a big fucking deal!! So a really REALLY big thank you to my coauthor Leonardo for all these contributions.
With all these Yuge changes patiently chisseled in by Leonardo, it took some time since the last release and a few more things piled up. Matt Dowle corrected something we borked for integration with the lovely and irreplacable data.table. We also switched to the awesome yet minimal tinytest package by Mark van der Loo, and last but not least we added the beginnings of a proper vignette—currently at nine pages but far from complete.
Lockless algorithms for mere mortals
Time, as some have said, is nature's way of keeping everything from happening at once. In today's highly concurrent computers, though, time turns out not to be enough to keep events in order; that task falls to an extensive set of locking primitives and, below those, the formalized view of memory known as the Linux kernel memory model. It takes a special kind of mind to really understand the memory model, though; kernel developers lacking that particular superpower are likely to make mistakes when working in areas where the memory model comes into play. Working at that level is increasingly necessary for performance purposes, though; a recent conversation points out ways in which the kernel could make that kind of work easier for ordinary kernel developers.
Concurrency comes into play when multiple threads of execution are accessing the same data at the same time. Even in a simple world, keeping everything coherent in a situation like this can be a challenging task. The kernel prevents the wrong things from happening at the same time with the use of spinlocks, mutexes, and other locking primitives that can control concurrency. Locks at this level can be thought of as being similar to traffic lights in cities: they prevent accidents as long as they are properly observed, but at the cost of stopping a lot of traffic. Time spent waiting for locks hurts; even the time bouncing lock data between memory caches can wreck scalability, so developers often look for ways to avoid locking.
A look at Dart
Dart is a BSD-licensed programming language from Google with a mature open-source community supporting the project. It works with multiple architectures, is capable of producing native machine-code binaries, and can also produce JavaScript versions of its applications. Dart version 1.0 was released in 2013, with the most recent version, 2.8, released on June 3 (2.9 is currently in public beta). Among the open-source projects using Dart is the cross-device user-interface (UI) toolkit Flutter. We recently covered the Canonical investment in Flutter to help drive more applications to the Linux desktop, and Dart is central to that story.
Dart's syntax is a mix of concepts from multiple well-established languages including JavaScript, PHP, and C++. Further, Dart is a strongly-typed, object-oriented language, with primitive types that are implemented as classes. While Dart does have quirks, it is likely that a programmer familiar with the aforementioned languages will find getting started with Dart to be relatively easy. Included in the language are useful constructs like Lists (arrays), Sets (unordered collections), and Maps (key/value pairs).
Beyond the language constructs, the Dart core libraries provide additional support for features like asynchronous programming, HTML manipulation, and converters to work with UTF-8 and JSON.
Reactive Quarkus: A Java Mutiny
DevNation Tech Talks are hosted by the Red Hat technologists who create our products. These sessions include real solutions plus code and sample projects to help you get started. In this talk, you’ll learn about reactive Quarkus and Mutiny from Clement Escoffier and Edson Yanaga.
First things first: How much confusion has been caused by the word reactive? Are we talking about reactive systems? Reactive programming? Reactive streams? Also, how many headaches have been caused by non-seasoned reactive developers trying to read reactive code?
Let’s make some sense out of this issue. In this talk, we introduce Mutiny, a new reactive programming library. After several years of observing developers using reactive APIs, we designed this library to be more event-driven, navigable, and to avoid the common pitfalls of reactive programming. This talk explores the reason behind Mutiny and how it simplifies the development of reactive applications. We also explain how Mutiny is integrated into Quarkus to build supersonic, subatomic, and reactive applications.
Integrating H2 with Python and Flask
H2 is a lightweight database server written in Java. It can be embedded in Java applications, or run as a standalone server.
In this tutorial, we'll review why H2 can be a good option for your projects. We'll also learn how to integrate H2 with Python by building a simple Flask API.
