today's howtos
-
How to Install Linux Kernel 5.8 on Ubuntu and Linux Mint
-
How to Install Sublime Text 3 on Ubuntu 20.04
-
How to install a Wireguard VPN client in a FreeBSD jail
-
How to Secure Nginx with Let’s Encrypt on Debian 10 Linux
-
How to Fix Grub error: no such partition Grub Rescue
-
Antonio Terceiro: When community service providers fail
My first blog that was hosted in a blog engine written by me, which was hosted in a TWiki, and later Foswiki instance previously available at wiki.softwarelivre.org, hosted by ASL.org.
I was the one who introduced the tool to the organization in the first place. I had come from a previous, very fruitful experience on the use of wikis for creation of educational material while in university, which ultimately led me to become a core TWiki, and then Foswiki developer.
In 2004, I had just moved to Porto Alegre, got involved in ASL.org, and there was a demand for a tool like that. 2 years later, I left Porto Alegre, and some time after that the daily operations of ASL.org when it became clear that it was not really prepared for remote participation. I was still maintaing the wiki software and the OS for quite some years after, until I wasn't anymore.
In 2016, the server that hosted it went haywire, and there were no backups. A lot of people and free software groups lost their content forever.
-
Setting the default web browser on Debian and Ubuntu
-
Fedora 32 : First example with C# on Fedora distro.
-
Talking to FreeIPA with python-requests
-
Create your own VPN with this Open-source Project Hypersocket VPN Solution
-
Most Used Linux Commands
-
This week in KDE: window thumbnails on Wayland
This week we got tons and tons of stuff done, including window thumbnails on Wayland! This much-awaited feature brings our Wayland session ever closer to parity with the X11 session.
Is There Room for Linux Workstations at Your Organization?
Although it's been a long time since Linux was more difficult to use than Windows, most companies have been reluctant to deploy Linux workstations to its employees. That might be changing.
The University of Costumed Heroes: A video from the FSF
This video is the second in a series of animated videos created by the Free Software Foundation's (FSF), and this one is themed around our campaign against the use of proprietary remote education software. We must reverse the trend of forsaking young people's freedom, which has been accelerating as corporations try to capitalize on the need to establish new remote education practices. Free software not only protects the freedoms of your child or grandchild by allowing people to study the source code for any malicious functionalities, it also communicates important values like autonomy, sharing, social responsibility, and collaboration. Also: The FSF's approach to using online videos for advocacy
Best Multimedia Linux distributions
When choosing the best Linux distribution for your needs, multimedia experts such as video editors and photographers will benefit most from a Linux distro that specializes in multimedia production. There are a few Linux distrubitions that fill the gap for multimedia gurus, and we're going to cover the top choices in this article. Read below to see our countdown of the five best multimedia Linux distros.
