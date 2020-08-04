My first blog that was hosted in a blog engine written by me, which was hosted in a TWiki, and later Foswiki instance previously available at wiki.softwarelivre.org, hosted by ASL.org.

I was the one who introduced the tool to the organization in the first place. I had come from a previous, very fruitful experience on the use of wikis for creation of educational material while in university, which ultimately led me to become a core TWiki, and then Foswiki developer.

In 2004, I had just moved to Porto Alegre, got involved in ASL.org, and there was a demand for a tool like that. 2 years later, I left Porto Alegre, and some time after that the daily operations of ASL.org when it became clear that it was not really prepared for remote participation. I was still maintaing the wiki software and the OS for quite some years after, until I wasn't anymore.

In 2016, the server that hosted it went haywire, and there were no backups. A lot of people and free software groups lost their content forever.