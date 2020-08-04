today's howtos

Zero Terminal 3 Is A Linux PC With $5 Raspberry Pi & Touchscreen

NODE, a hardware hacker, has developed a modular Linux PC dubbed “Zero Terminal 3” with a touchscreen, a full-size USB 2.0 port, a micro SD socket, and in-built battery running on $5 Raspberry Pi Zero single-board computer. Aimed at DIY enthusiasts, Zero Terminal 3 is a very versatile device that brings tonnes of options when it comes to adding add-ons to reach its true potential. The developer calls these addons ‘backpacks’ and offers users several options to extend the functionality of the device. Also: ClusterCTRL Stack Helps You Power and Cool up to 5 Raspberry Pi SBC’s

Epiphany History Selection Mode

Since my last blog post I have been working on implementing a selection mode for Epiphany’s History Dialog. The selection mode is a pretty common pattern seen throughout GNOME applications. It’s used to easily manipulate a set of selected items from a list or grid. I’ve used the selection mode from GNOME Boxes as a reference when implementing it in Epiphany. [...] Activating the selection mode reveals the action bar at the bottom which can be used to delete the selected items from history or open them in new tabs in the main browser window. Another new change is the addition of the Copy URL button located to the right of each history row. The button is used to copy the item’s URL to clipboard. This change is not directly related to the selection mode, but it was added in order to remove the right-click popover menu which was previously used to open history items in new tabs and copy URLs to clipboard.