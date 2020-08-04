today's howtos
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 663 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
This week in KDE: window thumbnails on Wayland
This week we got tons and tons of stuff done, including window thumbnails on Wayland! This much-awaited feature brings our Wayland session ever closer to parity with the X11 session.
Is There Room for Linux Workstations at Your Organization?
Although it's been a long time since Linux was more difficult to use than Windows, most companies have been reluctant to deploy Linux workstations to its employees. That might be changing.
The University of Costumed Heroes: A video from the FSF
This video is the second in a series of animated videos created by the Free Software Foundation's (FSF), and this one is themed around our campaign against the use of proprietary remote education software. We must reverse the trend of forsaking young people's freedom, which has been accelerating as corporations try to capitalize on the need to establish new remote education practices. Free software not only protects the freedoms of your child or grandchild by allowing people to study the source code for any malicious functionalities, it also communicates important values like autonomy, sharing, social responsibility, and collaboration. Also: The FSF's approach to using online videos for advocacy
Best Multimedia Linux distributions
When choosing the best Linux distribution for your needs, multimedia experts such as video editors and photographers will benefit most from a Linux distro that specializes in multimedia production. There are a few Linux distrubitions that fill the gap for multimedia gurus, and we're going to cover the top choices in this article. Read below to see our countdown of the five best multimedia Linux distros.
Recent comments
44 min 2 sec ago
4 hours 24 min ago
4 hours 37 min ago
14 hours 51 min ago
15 hours 1 min ago
15 hours 12 min ago
15 hours 32 min ago
15 hours 36 min ago
15 hours 41 min ago
20 hours 19 min ago