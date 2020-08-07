Elecrow's new Raspberry Pi laptop is perfect for STEM students
Since launching back in 2012, the Raspberry Pi has proven to be an extremely successful method of miniaturising the PC experience, with sales topping 30 million at the end of 2019.
At just US$35, it's an extremely affordable way to make your first steps into the world of computer science, allowing you to build a fully functioning computer with relatively little expertise.
However, one of the common complaints about the Raspberry Pi is the maze of wires that you'll need to connect in order for it to work properly.
Hong Kong-based company Elecrow is hoping to change that with the CrowPi2, a tiny laptop which is making waves on crowdfunding platform Kickstarter. With an initial goal to raise around £15,000, it's at over £420,000 at the time of writing and growing all the time.
