Kernel: EULA, Linux 5.8 and Linux 5.9
A "Large Hardware Vendor" Wants A EULA Displayed For Firmware Updates On Linux
The open-source Fwupd firmware updating utility paired with LVFS as the Linux Vendor Firmware Service has seen explosive growth for vastly improving the BIOS/firmware updating experience on Linux. Many major hardware vendors distribute their firmware updates on LVFS for consumption by Fwupd and more than 17 million firmware files have been served. Now though there is a new "large hardware vendor" willing to distribute their firmware updates this way but they want a end-user license agreement (EULA) added.
Fwupd/LVFS lead developer Richard Hughes of Red Hat noted today that "A large hardware vendor wants to join the LVFS, but only on the agreement that every user has to agree to a English-only EULA text when deploying their firmware updates. This is the first vendor that's required this condition, and breaks all kinds of automated deployment."
Linux 5.8 released: Bootlin contributions
Linux 5.8 was released recently. See our usual resources for a good coverage of the highlights of this new release: KernelNewbies page, LWN.net article on the first part of the merge window, LWN.net article on the second part of the merge window.
On our side, we contributed a total of 155 commits to Linux 5.8, which makes Bootlin the 19th contributing company by number of commits according to Linux Kernel Patch Statistic.
SD Times news digest: New Relic and Grafana Lab on open instrumentation, Atlassian TEAM Anywhere, and Linux 5.8 rc-1 released [Ed: No, Linux 5.8 rc-1 released ages ago]
The Linux working group stated that 5.8 looks to be one of the project’s biggest releases of all time, including a lot of fundamental core work and cleanups, as well as filesystem work and driver updates.
Within the 5.8 merge window, about 20% of all the files in the kernel source repository have been modified.
In total, the release includes over 14k non-merge commits (over 15k counting merges), 800k new lines, and over 14 thousand files changed.
Linux 5.9 HID Has Improvement For Faster Probe/Boot Time
The HID changes for Linux 5.9 aren't too many but there are a few worth mentioning for improving input device support on Linux.
XFS Is Packing Many Improvements With Linux 5.9
The XFS file-system has many improvements ready for the Linux 5.9 kernel.
The main XFS feature pull was sent in on Friday for Linux 5.9 and includes a wealth of improvements for this mature file-system...
