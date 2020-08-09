Python Programming
-
Improve your focus and productivity with this Python tool
Limiting distractions helps you focus on your work so you can increase productivity. Prioritizing your tasks, especially when you have too much on your plate, is one way to help you focus on the most important or high-attention things on your list.
Another way to focus on tasks is Python Concentration, a helpful tool I found a few years ago for improving my time-management skills and increasing my focus. It is a simple Python 3 console utility that reduces distractions by blocking things like gaming, news sites, YouTube, and Netflix when I need to pay attention to work, but it also allows me to take timed breaks when I need them.
-
PyDev of the Week: Julia Signell
This week we welcome Julia Signell (@JSignell) as our PyDev of the Week! She helps develop Holoviz, a browser-based data visualization open source package for Python and Conda. Julia is also a co-organizer for PyDataPHL.
-
Translating Strings in Python with TextBlob
Text translation is a difficult computer problem that gets better and easier to solve every year. Big companies like Google are actively working on improving their text translation services which enables the rest of us to use them freely.
Apart from their great personal use, these services can be used by developers through various APIs. This article is about TextBlob which uses one such API to perform text translation.
-
Repeat repeat and more repeat with Python
In this article, we are going to revisit CodeWars and solve a simple problem using Python. The problem is as follows.
Write a Python function that will repeat the given string with the number of times that string supposed to be repeated. The solution to this question is as follows.
-
How to Perform a Two-Sample T-test with Python: 3 Different Methods
In this Python tutorial, you will learn how to perform a two-sample t-test with Python. First, you will learn about the t-test including the assumptions of the statistical test. Following this, you will learn how to check whether your data follow the assumptions.
-
Talk Python to Me: #277 10 tips every Django developer should know
We recently covered 10 tips that every Flask developer should know. But we left out a pretty big group in the Python web space: Django developers! And this one is for you. I invited Bob Belderbos, who's been running his SaaS business on Python and Django for several years now, to share his tips and tricks.
-
Options for packaging your Python code: Wheels, Conda, Docker, and more
How exactly do you package up your application so all of these are available? There’s Docker, of course, but there are actually many more options, from wheels to system packages to Conda to PEX to self-contained executables, each with their own tradeoffs. And that’s just a partial list!
Given the large range of choices, there are too many to cover each in detail. Instead, this article will give a sense of the different categories, the pros and cons, and provide links to specific implementations within each category. For simplicity’s sake I will only cover running on Linux.
-
Pass by Reference in Python: Background and Best Practices
After gaining some familiarity with Python, you may notice cases in which your functions don’t modify arguments in place as you might expect, especially if you’re familiar with other programming languages. Some languages handle function arguments as references to existing variables, which is known as pass by reference. Other languages handle them as independent values, an approach known as pass by value.
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Extending CNNs beyond classification - Weekly Check-in 11
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: GSoC Weekly Check-In #6
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-in #11
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Sixth Check-In
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Pagination, Privacy Policy, Bug Fixing and Testing in the User Story system in GSOC’20
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-in #6
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-in #11
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: GSoC Week 11: Report.print()
This week I was looking what is the best way to provide the users with a printable format. I am working on ReportLab solution. But I also worked on improving and adding some changes to HTML structure.
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check In #6
Finally the last stage of GSoC is here. I think a most viable product is ready leaving out a few bugs which are being worked on right now.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 871 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Better Than Top: 7 System Monitoring Tools for Linux to Keep an Eye on Vital System Stats
Top command is good but there are better alternatives to Top. Take a look at these system monitoring tools in Linux that are similar to top but are actually better.
QML Online - Qt 5.15, Kirigami, Breeze and more!
I'm happy to announce that QML Online is now running with the last version of Qt (5.15) and with an initial Kirigami integration with breeze icons! Also: Old truths remain
New Prototype Builds Bringing Leap, SLE Closer Will be Available Soon
The release manager for openSUSE Leap, Lubos Kocman, has updated openSUSE’s develop community on efforts to bring the codes of Leap and SUSE Linux Enterprise closer together. In an email to the openSUSE-Factory mailing list, Kocman explained that the prototype project openSUSE Jump should become available for early testing soon and that contributions to the project could become available in the next five weeks. “First, I’d like to announce that we’ll start publishing images and FTP trees for openSUSE Jump, so people can get their hands on [it],” Kocman wrote. “Please be aware that Jump is still in Alpha quality. I expect data to be available later this week as there is still pending work on pontifex by Heroes. The Alpha quality state of Jump is gradually progressing. Jump is an interim name given to the experimental distribution in the Open Build Service as developers try to synchronize SLE binaries for openSUSE Leap. Kocman explained how feature requests will work, the process for how contributions will be handled and and he also explained how the submissions will lead to greater transparency.
Linux 5.9 Performance Is Off To A Great Start With FSGSBASE Boost
FSGSBASE particularly helps out context switching heavy workloads like I/O and allowing user-space software to write to the x86_64 GSBASE without kernel interaction. That in turn has been of interest to Java and others. While going through patch review, we've benchmarked FSGSBASE patches at different points and found the performance benefits to be evident and helping in areas hurt by the likes of Spectre/Meltdown. FSGSBASE is supported on Intel CPUs since Ivy Bridge as well as newer AMD CPUs, where the performance is also helped. On Linux 5.9 where FSGSBASE is finally mainlined, it's enabled by default on supported CPUs. FSGSBASE can be disabled at kernel boot time via the "nofsgsbase" kernel option. On Linux 5.9+, looking for "fsgsbase" in the /proc/cpuinfo is the indicator whether FSGSBASE kernel usage is happening though note prior to 5.9 on supported CPUs the "fsgsbase" string is always present. For this article are some early data points of Linux 5.9 tested out-of-the-box on a Git snapshot and then again when booting that kernel image with "nofsgsbase" and repeating the tests. Via the Phoronix Test Suite various benchmarks relevant to FSGSBASE testing were carried out. Quick tests on both Intel Core and AMD Ryzen are done for this article while additional tests will be coming of Linux 5.9 over the weeks ahead -- 5.9-rc1 isn't even out until next weekend as marking the end of 5.9 features landing. Also: User Xattr Support Finally Landing For NFS In Linux 5.9 Please pull NFS server updates for v5.9
Recent comments
2 hours 23 min ago
2 hours 47 min ago
3 hours 13 min ago
7 hours 49 min ago
9 hours 40 min ago
9 hours 57 min ago
13 hours 13 min ago
14 hours 11 min ago
14 hours 14 min ago
15 hours 23 min ago