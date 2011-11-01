today's howtos
How to Install Wine on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Add Trash Can to Activities Panel in GNOME Desktop
How To Install Apache Cassandra on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
How to Create a Comprehensive Mail Server on Ubuntu
How to Use the Hugo Static Site Generator on Linux
Install Odoo using Docker, Nginx on Ubuntu 20.04 – AWS
Don't ignore .gitignore
Limit Ranges in Kubernetes
Move the Raspberry PI root file system to a USB drive
When backups fail: A cautionary sysadmin tale
Reduce PDF Size in Linux (Step-by-Step Guide)
Setting up multi-factor authentication on Linux systems
