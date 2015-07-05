Language Selection

Stable Kernels: 5.8.1, 5.7.15, 5.4.58, and 4.19.139

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 11th of August 2020 06:30:02 PM
Linux
  • Linux 5.8.1

    I'm announcing the release of the 5.8.1 kernel.

    All users of the 5.8 kernel series must upgrade.

    The updated 5.8.y git tree can be found at:
    git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.8.y
    and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
    https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

  • Linux 5.7.15
  • Linux 5.4.58
  • Linux 4.19.139
»

Linux Kernel 5.8 Gets First Point Release, It’s Now Ready

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 11th of August 2020 06:51:22 PM.
  • Linux Kernel 5.8 Gets First Point Release, It’s Now Ready for Mass Adoption

    Released by Linus Torvalds last week, Linux kernel 5.8 is dubbed as one of the biggest kernel releases of all time and brings with it numerous new features, updated hardware support, and several security enhancements.

    Highlights of the Linux 5.8 kernel series include Shadow Call Stack and Branch Target Identification (BTI) support for ARM architectures, LZO-RLE compression support in the F2FS file system, a new boot option for specifying an initial RAM disk image, and a new event-notification mechanism.

