Audiocasts/Screecasts, Linux App Summit, LIMBAS and More BunsenLabs Linux Lithium overview | Crunchbang Reborn In this video, I am going to show an overview of BunsenLabs Linux Lithium and some of the applications pre-installed.

Why Do You Guys Want Linux Creators To Record Outside For some reason people seem to like the outside Linux rants so I thought I'd explain why they went away and how I'm planning to bring them back, they're very easy to make so I feel like I'm generally just being lazy when I put one of these out but if you guys want them I guess I can't say no.

There's going to be an online Linux App Summit this November Are you interested in helping to make Linux a great end-user platform? Or perhaps you just want to listen to speeches and find out more info from those working on it? Mark November 12-14 on your calendar. This is the date of the upcoming 2020 Linux App Summit, an event co-hosted by GNOME and KDE as they work to bring everyone together to push Linux further. LAS will have a range of different talks, panels, and Q&As on a wide range of topics covering everything: creating, packaging, and distributing apps, to monetization within the Linux ecosystem and much more.

LIMBAS: Build a Database-Powered Enterprise Apps with ease LIMBAS is a framework for building enterprise applications for medium and large-scale companies. With LIMBAS you don't need to re-invent the wheel or start from scratch as it offers you the tools for building highly performed applications. LIMBAS is a good option for prototyping because it's fast, offers powerful tools that ease the production. It can be used to create all sort of databased powered applications. The project is already used by several companies in Europe (Germany and Switzerland).

Slovak procurement office recommends making licence requirements specific Public services in the Slovak Republic that wish to avoid IT vendor lock-in have been advised to make their licence requirements clear – for example by requesting open source – when procuring software and related services. This is one of the recommendations in a case study published last April by the country’s public procurement office and Slovensko.Digital, a non-profit organisation promoting open government and government modernisation.

Adding a fiber link to my home network Replacing this particular connection with a fiber connection was a smooth process overall, and I would recommend it in other situations as well. I would claim that it is totally feasible for anyone with an hour of patience to learn how to put a field assembly connector onto a fiber cable. If labor cost is expensive in your country or you just like doing things yourself, I can definitely recommend this approach. In case you mess the connector up and don’t want to fix it yourself, you can always call an electrician!

New Training Course Explores Open Source CI/CD Tool Jenkins X The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the availability of a new training course, LFS268 - CI/CD with Jenkins X. LFS268, developed in conjunction with the Continuous Delivery Foundation, is designed for site reliability engineers, software developers and architects, DevOps engineers and others who need to not only master continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD), but also gain a deeper understanding of the cloud-native ecosystem.

Participate in the 2020 Open Source Jobs Report! The Linux Foundation has partnered with edX to update the Open Source Jobs Report, which was last produced in 2018. The report examines the latest trends in open source careers, which skills are in demand, what motivates open source job seekers, and how employers can attract and retain top talent. In the age of COVID-19, this data will be especially insightful both for companies looking to hire more open source talent, as well as individuals looking to advance or change careers.