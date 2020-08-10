Android Leftovers
Android 11 Beta 3 is here, removing the location requirement for COVID-19 contact tracing apps
OnePlus announces Android 11 Developer Preview 3 for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro
More than a billion Android users at risk from 'Achilles' vulnerability that turns phones into spying devices
Google turns Androids into earthquake sensors
TikTok collected MAC addresses for 15 months on its Android app
Decision Making With If Else and Case Statements in Bash Scripts
In this chapter of bash beginner series, you'll learn about using if-else, nested if else and case statements in bash scripts.
Debian GNU/Linux 11 (Bullseye) Artwork Contest Is Now Open for Entries
This is the moment for aspiring artists and designers who want to display their work in front of millions of Debian users to submit their best artwork for the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 11 (Bullseye) operating system series, due for release in mid-2021. Submissions are opened until November 1st, 2020, but your artwork needs to meet the following specifications. For example, you will have to create a wiki page for your artwork proposal at DebianArt/Themes, write down a few words about your idea, use an image format that can be later modified using free and open source software, and add a license that lets the Debian Project distribute your artwork within Debian GNU/Linux.
GNOME 3.36.5 Desktop Update Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes
Coming about a month after the release of the GNOME 3.36.4 update, GNOME 3.36.5 is here as the latest stable bugfix release for the GNOME 3.36 desktop environment series. As expected, the new update is packed with updated core components and apps to keep GNOME 3.36’s stability and reliability at the higher standards. Highlights of the GNOME 3.36.5 update include Firefox Sync improvements for the Flatpak version of the Epiphany (GNOME Web) web browser, along with a fix for the way newly created tabs are ordered when closing new tabs, as well as a fix for a drag-and-drop crash in File Roller that occurred when cancelling the file overwrite process.
