today's howtos
Exposing PXE Media as a local Yum Repo
Keystroke logging with keystroke recorder and its types updated 2020
Install ZSH on Ubuntu 20.04
5 Best CLI Tools to Search Plain-Text Data Using Regular Expressions
How To Install Linux Kernel 5.8.1 in Ubuntu / Linux Mint
How to Customize Laravel 5 / 6 Notification Email Templates (Header and Footer)
How to Enforce Password Policies in Linux (Ubuntu / CentOS)
How to Fix Unreliable USB Hard Drives, Stalled Transfers in Linux
How to Install CentOS on Your Computer
How to Install Django on Ubuntu 20.04
How to Install Mattermost Team Messaging System on Ubuntu 20.04
How to Use Snap Packages in Linux
How to Use the dd Command in Forensics
How To Force apt-get with IPv4 or IPv6 Transport (address) on a Ubuntu or Debian or Mint Linux
How to create and edit PDF files in Debian 10
How to play Deus Ex: Human Revolution on Linux
How to remove a package from Laravel using composer?
How to set up file permissions for Laravel
Install Prometheus in Ubuntu 20.04
How to use Kali Linux Nethunter
How to trace system calls made by a process with strace on Linux
Go 1.15 Release Notes
The latest Go release, version 1.15, arrives six months after Go 1.14. Most of its changes are in the implementation of the toolchain, runtime, and libraries. As always, the release maintains the Go 1 promise of compatibility. We expect almost all Go programs to continue to compile and run as before. Also: Go 1.15 Released With Much Improved Linker, New CPU Mitigations
Intel and Linux: Mesa, mOS, SERIALIZE and IWD
Games: Terminal Phase, Imperator: Rome and More
Android Leftovers
