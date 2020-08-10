Security Leftovers
-
Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (firmware-nonfree, golang-github-seccomp-libseccomp-golang, and ruby-kramdown), Fedora (kernel, libmetalink, and nodejs), openSUSE (go1.13, perl-XML-Twig, and thunderbird), Oracle (kernel, libvncserver, and thunderbird), Red Hat (kernel-rt and python-paunch and openstack-tripleo-heat-templates), SUSE (dpdk, google-compute-engine, libX11, webkit2gtk3, xen, and xorg-x11-libX11), and Ubuntu (nss and samba).
-
Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (dovecot and roundcube), Fedora (python36), Gentoo (chromium), openSUSE (ark, firefox, go1.13, java-11-openjdk, libX11, wireshark, and xen), Red Hat (bind and kernel), SUSE (libreoffice and python36), and Ubuntu (dovecot and software-properties).
-
Microsoft August 2020 Patch Tuesday fixes 120 vulnerabilities, two zero-days
-
Nearly Every Android Phone Has Over 400 Vulnerabilities
Many smartphones rely on third-party Digital Signal Processor (DSP) chips, which is basically a system on a chip. The system abilities include charging capabilities, such as “quick charge,” multimedia, audio features, image processing, and voice data.
-
Intel Publishes 18 New Security Advisories For 52 Vulnerabilities
It is Intel's August 2020 disclosure day with 18 new advisories being issued for covering 52 vulnerabilities.
Intel engineers uncovered around half of those 52 vulnerabilities internally while the rest were found by external security researchers.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1213 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Go 1.15 Release Notes
The latest Go release, version 1.15, arrives six months after Go 1.14. Most of its changes are in the implementation of the toolchain, runtime, and libraries. As always, the release maintains the Go 1 promise of compatibility. We expect almost all Go programs to continue to compile and run as before. Also: Go 1.15 Released With Much Improved Linker, New CPU Mitigations
Intel and Linux: Mesa, mOS, SERIALIZE and IWD
Games: Terminal Phase, Imperator: Rome and More
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
30 min 16 sec ago
2 hours 33 min ago
2 hours 55 min ago
2 hours 59 min ago
3 hours 12 min ago
3 hours 14 min ago
4 hours 25 min ago
6 hours 8 min ago
13 hours 1 min ago
13 hours 6 min ago