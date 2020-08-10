today's howtos
-
Mount NFS filesystems with autofs
-
Sysadmin tools: Using rsync to manage backup, restore, and file synchronization
-
Getting Started with Linux Operating System
-
Syncing and Serving Yum Repos on RHEL 8
-
Create a wifi hotspot with Raspberry Pi 3 and Fedora
-
Find command Exclude or Ignore Files (e.g. Ignore All Hidden .dot Files )
-
Set up automatic unattended updates for Ubuntu 20.04
-
Install latest Linux Kernel on Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa via PPA
-
How to move your SMB to the Public Cloud?
-
The 22 most basic commands of Kali Linux
-
Using Kali Linux for Penetration Testing
-
Ubuntu Version check command and 5 Easy Steps explained for beginners
-
Go 1.15 Release Notes
The latest Go release, version 1.15, arrives six months after Go 1.14. Most of its changes are in the implementation of the toolchain, runtime, and libraries. As always, the release maintains the Go 1 promise of compatibility. We expect almost all Go programs to continue to compile and run as before. Also: Go 1.15 Released With Much Improved Linker, New CPU Mitigations
Intel and Linux: Mesa, mOS, SERIALIZE and IWD
Games: Terminal Phase, Imperator: Rome and More
Android Leftovers
