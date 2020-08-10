IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Introduction to vDPA kernel framework
This posts provides a high level overview of the vDPA (virtio data path acceleration) kernel framework merged to the Linux kernel in March 2020. This effort spanned almost three years, involved many developers and went through a number of iterations until agreed upon by the upstream community. For additional information on vDPA in general please refer to our previous post, "Achieving network wirespeed in an open standard manner: introducing vDPA."
The vDPA kernel framework is a pillar in productizing the end-to-end vDPA solution and it enables NIC vendors to integrate their vDPA NIC kernel drivers into the framework as part of their productization efforts.
Red Hat Begins Talking Up The New RHEL Flatpak Runtime
With the recently released Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2, the Flatpak sandboxing and app distribution tech is ready to shine and there is also the new Red Hat Enterprise Linux Flatpak runtime.
The Flatpak runtime and SDK images are supported with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 with a focus on containerized desktop applications. The new RHEL Flatpak Runtime follows the traditional Red Hat Enterprise Linux lifecycle that is expected for a much longer duration than the likes of the FreeDesktop.org Flatpak Runtime. Red Hat intends to maintain their new Flatpak runtime for the same 10-year cycle as RHEL8.
Introducing the Red Hat Flatpak runtime for desktop containers
For many years, application developers who wanted to create desktop applications for Linux had to build their applications not just for a particular Linux operating system, but for a particular version of that operating system. Whether it was on the server-side or the desktop, developers wanted to create applications that reliably worked the same in development and production environments. They wanted to upgrade the production environment without having to rebuild and revalidate every running application.
Containers solved these requirements for server-side applications, but not for the desktop. That’s why we need Flatpak, a container system just for desktop applications. In this article, I offer an overview of Flatpak, its integration with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.2, and what developers can expect from the new Red Hat Enterprise Linux Flatpak runtime.
Fedora's FESCo Approves Using DXVK As Their Default Wine Direct3D Back-End
Last month was the proposal for Fedora to make DXVK their default back-end for Direct3D 9/10/11 usage with their packaged Wine build rather than WineD3D. That's now been approved for Fedora 33!
The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) has approved the proposal to use DXVK by default with their Wine package rather than WineD3D, which maps D3D 9/10/11 over OpenGL. With DXVK going from Direct3D to Vulkan it generally delivers sizable performance benefits especially for modern Windows games.
How RBC Built Its Own GPU Farm for an Artificial Intelligence-Powered Banking Platform
Its vendors, Nvidia and Red Hat, expect lessons from the collaborative project will benefit the broader fintech space, as well as other industries.
Best YUM Command Examples For Everyone
List Of Best YUM Command Examples For RHEL or CentOS users.
YUM or Yellowdog Updater, Modified is a free package management system for RPM-based Linux distributions. It is e de-facto tool for installing and maintaining packages on RHEL, CentOS, and few other Linux operating systems.
In this post, we are going to show you some of the best YUM command examples that might be of help.
