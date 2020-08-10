Devices: AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop, Raspberry Pi, RISC-V and More
AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC – Web Browsing – Week 6
This is a weekly blog chronicling my experiences of using the AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC on Linux.
This week’s blog focuses on a fundamental desktop activity. Surfing the web. A web browser is the quintessential desktop application. Everyone needs one, and there is not a desktop Linux distribution around that does not make a web browser available. In 2020, it’s estimated 4.8 billion people used a web browser.
For Linux, there’s a web browser for every need. There’s heavyweight browsers jammed with a large feature set with addons and extensions. Then there’s leaner web browsers which still offer an attractive graphical interface. And there’s lightweight browsers including console based web browsers too.
Over the years, I’ve tried almost every web browser available for Linux. For the AWOW AK41, my focus has rested primarily with Chrome and Firefox. I’ve used them extensively on the AK41 for the past 6 weeks browsing hundreds of web sites that are laden to the hilt with JavaScript. I’ve also written and edited numerous articles for LinuxLinks (including this series on the AK41), internet shopping, played (too many) web based games, substituted my regular email client (Thunderbird) with Gmail, watched videos on YouTube, iPlayer and other services. How does the AK41 perform?
Mini-PC and SBC build on Whiskey Lake
Supermicro’s 3.5-inch “X11SWN-H-WOHS” SBC and “SYS-E100-9W-H” mini-PC based it feature an 8th Gen UE-series CPU, HDMI and DP, 4x USB 3.1 Gen2, 2x GbE, and 3x M.2.
Supermicro has launched a fanless, 8th Gen Whiskey Lake SBC and mini-PC. The SYS-E100-9W-H mini-PC (or SuperServer E100-9W-H), which was reported on by Fanless Tech, is certified only to run Windows 10, but the 3.5-inch X11SWN-H-WOHS SBC supports Ubuntu. Applications include industrial automation, retail, smart medical expert systems, kiosks, interactive info systems, and digital signage.
MeLE PCG02 GLK Fanless PC Stick Comes with 10W Celeron J4105 Processor, Gigabit Ethernet
Back in 2018, MeLE unveiled PCG02 Apo TV stick with a 6W Intel Celeron N3450 quad-core Apollo Lake processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, HDMI output, USB 3.0 ports, and an unusual Gigabit Ethernet port for this form factor.
The company is back with an upgraded model as MeLE PCG02 GLK PC stick is based on the same design but with a more powerful Intel Celeron J4105 Gemini Lake processor with a 10W TDP. The design is fanless, so it will be interesting to find out how well they handle cooling.
Whiskey Lake computer has PoE and optional PCIe x4 AI accelerators
IEI’s rugged, Linux-ready “DRPC-230-ULT5” DIN-rail system runs on 8th Gen U-series CPUs with 3x GbE, up to 6x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 6x COM, SATA, DP, HDMI, mini-PCIe, M.2, and optional PCIe x4 with Myriad X-based AI cards.
IEI has launched three fanless DRPC-230-ULT5 embedded computers with DIN-rail mounting that run Linux or Win 10 on Intel 8th Gen Whiskey Lake CPUs. The fanless i5/S and C/S models share a 190 x 150 x 81mm footprint, but it is the i5/S and larger, 190 x 150 x 127mm i5/8G-R10 model that have the most in common. They both feature the quad-core, 8-thread, 1.6GHz/4.1GHz Core i5-8365UE while the C/S model has a dual-core, 2-thread, 1.8GHz Celeron 4205U.
New twist on Raspberry Pi experimental resin 3D printer
Two Ways you can Enhance your Pinebook Pro workflow with a Raspberry Pi
The Pinebook Pro is an awesome ARM laptop, and when paired with a Raspberry Pi, it's even more awesome. In this video, I'll show you how to offload your browser and terminal tasks to free up the RAM on the Pinebook, giving you additional resources.
Getting to know RISC-V through the hifive1-revb board
I have been interested in the RISC-V architecture for a while. RISC-V is an Instruction Set Architecture, like ARM, MIPS or x86, but it is developed and provided under an open source license.
A couple of weeks ago the hifive1-revb development board I ordered from Crowd Supply arrived and I have been using it to get to know RISC-V a bit. The small get-to-know-the-board project I settled on was to use the LEDs on the board to blink HELLO in morse code using RISC-V assembly.
