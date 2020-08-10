Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 13th of August 2020 10:52:16 AM

Filed under

We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 4.13 RC !

For an overview of the improvements in Qt Creator 4.13, please head over to the first Beta blog post.

The opensource version is available on the Qt download page under "Pre-releases", and you find commercially licensed packages on the Qt Account Portal. Qt Creator 4.13 RC is also available under Preview > Qt Creator 4.13.0-rc1 in the online installer. Please post issues in our bug tracker. You can also find us on IRC on #qt-creator on chat.freenode.net, and on the Qt Creator mailing list.

You can read the Qt Creator Manual in Qt Creator in the Help mode or access it online in the Qt documentation portal.

Also: Qt Creator 4.13 RC Released With Initial Meson Integration, Updated C++ Code Model