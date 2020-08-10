We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 4.13 RC ! For an overview of the improvements in Qt Creator 4.13, please head over to the first Beta blog post. The opensource version is available on the Qt download page under "Pre-releases", and you find commercially licensed packages on the Qt Account Portal. Qt Creator 4.13 RC is also available under Preview > Qt Creator 4.13.0-rc1 in the online installer. Please post issues in our bug tracker. You can also find us on IRC on #qt-creator on chat.freenode.net, and on the Qt Creator mailing list. You can read the Qt Creator Manual in Qt Creator in the Help mode or access it online in the Qt documentation portal. Also: Qt Creator 4.13 RC Released With Initial Meson Integration, Updated C++ Code Model

CAELinux 2020 Released: A Linux Distro For Computer-Aided Engineering After almost half and year, Joël Cugnoni has announced the new 2020 version of CAELinux. The latest CAELinux 2020 is based on the long-term Xubuntu 18.04 release, and comes with several new tools and updated CAELinux core packages. Focusing on computer-aided design (CAD), CAELinux is a LiveDVD Linux distribution, which you can boot directly from DVD or USB flash drive without installation.