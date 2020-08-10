Today in Techrights
- The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) Identified Some of the Children in the Pornographic ‘Stash’ of Bill Gates’ Engineer
- A Red Hat Response to Factual Information About Red Hat
- Always Look for Stories the Media is Suppressing and Hiding
- On Web Servers, Microsoft’s Collapse Continues More Rapidly Under COVID (a Million Domains Lost in the Past Month)
- Canonical is Boosting Microsoft’s Proprietary Software With Extensive Surveillance
- Harfbuzz Joins LibFFI, Zlib1g in Dragging GNOME, All Free Software Towards Microsoft
- Mega Setup, Mini Budget
- Twitter Appears to Have Taken Vendor/Platform Lock-in up Another Notch, Having Become Almost as Malicious as Facebook
- Infographic by Marcia Wilbur: Where’s My Refund?!
- IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, August 12, 2020
- IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, August 11, 2020
- Links 12/8/2020: New GNU Emacs, GXml-0.20, WordPress 5.5, and Mozilla is Laying off 250 Staff
- Links 12/8/2020: Go 1.15, LibreOffice 7.0 Downloaded About Half a Million Times, LibreELEC (Leia) 9.2.4
Android Leftovers
Qt Creator 4.13 RC released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 4.13 RC ! For an overview of the improvements in Qt Creator 4.13, please head over to the first Beta blog post. The opensource version is available on the Qt download page under "Pre-releases", and you find commercially licensed packages on the Qt Account Portal. Qt Creator 4.13 RC is also available under Preview > Qt Creator 4.13.0-rc1 in the online installer. Please post issues in our bug tracker. You can also find us on IRC on #qt-creator on chat.freenode.net, and on the Qt Creator mailing list. You can read the Qt Creator Manual in Qt Creator in the Help mode or access it online in the Qt documentation portal. Also: Qt Creator 4.13 RC Released With Initial Meson Integration, Updated C++ Code Model
CAELinux 2020 Released: A Linux Distro For Computer-Aided Engineering
After almost half and year, Joël Cugnoni has announced the new 2020 version of CAELinux. The latest CAELinux 2020 is based on the long-term Xubuntu 18.04 release, and comes with several new tools and updated CAELinux core packages. Focusing on computer-aided design (CAD), CAELinux is a LiveDVD Linux distribution, which you can boot directly from DVD or USB flash drive without installation.
Our favorite open source writing tools
Writing is one of the primary ways we communicate, and it's endlessly fascinating to see the different ways writers work. I can hardly imagine writing before computers and their ability to instantly edit and rearrange the words I've typed onto a screen. Likewise, I wonder whether people who started out writing on a typewriter process their thoughts differently, even on a modern word processor, or whether their workflow has changed and adapted because of these new tools. We asked some of our correspondents how they get their thoughts into comprehensible words and what open source tools they prefer while doing so. As you might expect, we got different answers from everyone who answered.
