today's howtos
-
How To Set Up a Ceph Cluster within Kubernetes Using Rook
Ceph is a highly scalable distributed-storage solution offering object, block, and file storage. Ceph clusters are designed to run on any hardware using the so-called CRUSH algorithm (Controlled Replication Under Scalable Hashing).
One main benefit of this deployment is that you get the highly scalable storage solution of Ceph without having to configure it manually using the Ceph command line, because Rook automatically handles it. Kubernetes applications can then mount block devices and filesystems from Rook to preserve and monitor their application data.
In this tutorial, you will set up a Ceph cluster using Rook and use it to persist data for a MongoDB database as an example.
-
How to install Dofus on Ubuntu 20.04
-
How to Install Postman on Ubuntu 20.04
-
Linux service control commands
-
Install Minio on Ubuntu 20.04
-
How to install Gnome Extensions on Ubuntu 20.04
-
How to Find Which Linux Version You Are Running
-
Lens Kubernetes IDE overview
-
Useful PuTTY Configuration Tips and Tricks
-
How To Install Brackets Code Editor on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
-
How to install Python 3 and PIP 3 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - Linux Shout
-
Fixing “Unable to correct problems, you have held broken packages” Error in Ubuntu and other Linux Distributions
-
How to add guest features to your Virtualbox on Ubuntu 18.04
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 701 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Android, GNU/Linux and New Titles
today's howtos
Announcement of LibreOffice 6.4.6
The Document Foundation announces the availability of LibreOffice 6.4.6, the 6th minor release of the LibreOffice 6.4 family, targeted at all users relying on the best free office suite ever for desktop productivity. LibreOffice 6.4.6 includes bug fixes and improvements to document compatibility and interoperability with software from other vendors. LibreOffice 6.4.6 is optimized for use in every environment, even by more conservative users, as it now includes several months of work on bug fixes. Users of LibreOffice 6.3.6 and previous versions should update to LibreOffice 6.4.6, as this is now the best choice in term of robustness for their productivity needs. For enterprise class deployments, TDF strongly recommends sourcing LibreOffice from one of the ecosystem partners, to get long-term supported releases, dedicated assistance, custom new features and other benefits, including SLAs (Service Level Agreements): https://www.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-in-business/. Also, the work done by ecosystem partners flows back into the LibreOffice project, and this represents an advantage for everyone.
Love Ubuntu but want the latest KDE Plasma? KDE neon now sits atop Ubuntu 20.04
Merging together a solid Ubuntu 20.04 LTS foundation and the latest KDE Plasma packages, KDE neon has a fresh rebase out for you to try out. So what exactly is it? Is it another Linux distribution? Well, sort of. Not quite. It's just the long-term supported versions of Ubuntu with the freshest releases of the KDE Plasma desktop environment (plus Qt and other KDE software) stuck on top of it. They said it's for people who want "the latest and greatest from the KDE community but the safety and stability of a Long Term Support release". So unlike Kubuntu, the official Ubuntu KDE distribution variant, you're not stuck to the main version of Plasma it launches with.
Recent comments
1 hour 38 min ago
16 hours 43 min ago
17 hours 14 min ago
18 hours 41 min ago
19 hours 26 min ago
21 hours 29 min ago
21 hours 51 min ago
21 hours 55 min ago
22 hours 8 min ago
22 hours 10 min ago