Python Leftovers
sphinxcontrib-spelling 5.2.1
sphinxcontrib-spelling is a spelling checker for Sphinx-based documentation. It uses PyEnchant to produce a report showing misspelled words.
Python Community Interview With Bruno Oliveira
Welcome to Real Python, Bruno. I’m glad you could join us. Let’s start in the same manner we do with all our guests: How’d you get into programming, and when did you start using Python?
How to use AJAX with Django
AJAX is an acronym for Asynchronous JavaScript and XML. It is a group of inter-related technologies like JavaScript, DOM, XML, HTML, CSS etc. AJAX allows you to send and receive data asynchronously without reloading the web page.
At some point in your project development process, you will need AJAX to execute some task. One fine example could be checking username availability on the signup form.
We will discuss the same scenario here and will guide you through the step by step process of using AJAX with Django.
How to create management commands in Django
You must have used createsuperuser command in your Django application at one or another time. If not then I am sure you must have used makemigrations or migrate commands in your project. Yes? Yes.
So these commands, also called as management commands are used to execute some piece of code from the command line.
In this article, We will see how to create your own command.
Python Development Environment on macOS Mojave & High Sierra
While installing Python and Virtualenv on macOS Mojave & High Sierra can be done several ways, this tutorial will guide you through the process of configuring a stock Mac system into a solid Python development environment.
How to Learn Python for Data Science In 5 Steps
Before we explore how to learn Python for data science, we should briefly answer why you should learn Python in the first place.
In short, understanding Python is one of the valuable skills needed for a data science career.
Though it hasn’t always been, Python is the programming language of choice for data science.
Conservancy and PyPy's great work together
PyPy joined Conservancy in the second half of 2010, shortly after the release of PyPy 1.2, the first version to contain a fully functional JIT. In 2013, PyPy started supporting ARM, bringing its just-in-time speediness to many more devices and began working toward supporting NumPy to help scientists crunch their numbers faster. Together, PyPy and Conservancy ran successful fundraising drives and facilitated payment and oversight for contractors and code sprints.
Conservancy supported PyPy's impressive growth as it expanded support for different hardware platforms, greatly improved the performance of C extensions, and added support for Python 3 as the language itself evolved.
A new chapter for PyPy: Transitioning away from a Charitable Model
PyPy has been a member project of Software Freedom Conservancy since 2010 and although it's been a mutually successful partnership, nothing lasts forever — especially in software. Today, Conservancy and PyPy announce that they are winding down their ten year relationship. PyPy will remain free software, but the community's structure and organizational underpinnings will change. Conservancy provides a fiscal and organizational home for projects that find the freedoms and assurances that come along with a charitable home advantageous for their community goals. While this framework was a great fit for the early PyPy community, that community has changed such that this is no longer the case. PyPy's leadership are exploring non-charitable options for its next phase of growth.
PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 9
PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 11 Check in!
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check In - 10
